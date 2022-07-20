Food Cans Market Growth Enables Key Players To Invest And Innovate Products

Food Cans Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food cans market is experiencing rising investments due to the rapid increase and adoption of new technologies in the products. Food cans industry trends include many companies investing heavily in innovation of products to provide a better product to consumers that is safe and reliable. For instance, in 2022, US-based aluminum cans and can packaging supplies company, American Canning announced the expansion of its operations in a new facility with the addition of an environmentally-conscious, aluminum can manufacturing plant and second shrink-sleeve line. The new facility would include technologies for the manufacture and supply of different environmentally-conscious, aluminum cans.

During the historic period, growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of canned foods such as fresh or frozen fish and seafood consumption contributed to the food cans market growth. Individuals prefer canned seafood because of its preserved nutrients, long shelf life, and convenience, where and when fresh food options are not readily available. By the process of canning the number of minerals, fat-soluble vitamins, protein, fat, and carbohydrate remain unchanged. With the rising demand for canned food, food manufacturers are focusing on designing lightweight and optimized food cans.

The global food cans market size is expected to grow from $60.26 billion in 2021 to $69.51 billion in 2026 at a rate of 2.9%. The global food cans market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2026 and reach $80.95 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global food cans industry are Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A, CAN-PACK S.A., Silgan Holdings Inc.

TBRC’s food cans market report is segmented by product into 2-piece food cans, 3-piece food cans, by material into aluminum cans, steel/tin cans, by end-use into meat, poultry and seafood, pet food, bakery, confectionary, sauces, jams and pickles, fruits and vegetables, beverages, other end-users.

Food Cans Market 2022 – By Product (2-Piece Food Cans, 3-Piece Food Cans), By Material (Aluminum Cans, Steel/Tin Cans), By End Use (Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Pet Food, Bakery And Confectionary, Sauces, Jams And Pickles, Fruits And Vegetables, Beverages), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a food can market overview, forecast food cans market size and growth for the whole market, food cans market segments, geographies, food cans market trends, food cans market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

