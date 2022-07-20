Global Joint Pain Injections Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities
The Business Research Company’s Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the joint pain injections market size is expected to grow from $4.20 billion in 2021 to $4.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.17%. The global joint pain injection market size is expected to reach $6.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.25%. The rise in the prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders will propel the joint pain injections market growth.
The joint pain injections market consists of sales of joint pain injections and products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to relieve joint pain and inflammation quickly through non-surgical treatments. Joint pain injections reduce inflammation and discomfort and are typically injected directly into the joint for pain relief. Joint pain is very frequent among the elderly or as a result of pre-existing medical problems or disorders. It can happen as a result of musculoskeletal illnesses such as arthritis, which causes pain and inflammation.
Global Joint Pain Injections Market Trends
New product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the joint pain injections market. Major companies operating in the join pain injections sector are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.
Global Joint Pain Injections Market Segments
The global joint pain injections market is segmented:
By Type of Injection: Steroid Joint Injection, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections, Placental Tissue Matrix (PTM) Injections, Others
By Joint Type: Hip Joint, Knee and Ankle, Shoulder and Elbow, Facet Joints of the Spine, Others
By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
By Geography: The global joint pain injections market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides joint pain injections industry overview, joint pain injections global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global joint pain injections market, joint pain injections global market share, joint pain injections global market segments and geographies, joint pain injections global market players, joint pain injections market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The joint pain injections market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Seikagaku Corporation, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics Inc, Bioventus Inc, Ferring B.V., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Wright Medical Group N.V, Pfizer Inc, OrthogenRx Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a and Allergan Plc.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
