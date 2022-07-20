Global Cumene Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Cumene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cumene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cumene market size is expected to grow from $23.29 billion in 2021 to $24.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. As per TBRC’s cumene industry research the market size is expected to grow to $30.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Rising demand for phenols and acetones in various industries contributes to the growth of the cumene market.

The cumene market consists of sales of cumene and related services. Cumene is a colorless, flammable liquid and has a penetrating gasoline-like odor.

Global Cumene Market Trends

Companies in the cumene market are investing to meet the future demand.

Global Cumene Market Segments

By Manufacturing Process: Aluminum Chloride Catalyst, Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst, and Zeolite Catalyst

By Application: Phenol, Acetone, Chromatography, Others

By End-User Industry: Paints Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Plastics Industry, Others

By Geography: The global cumene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cumene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cumene global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cumene market, cumene global market share, cumene global market segments and geographies, cumene global market players, cumene global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cumene global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cumene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, and CEPSA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

