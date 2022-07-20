Digital Health Market Players Integrate Augmented Reality, Driving The Growth Rate To 18%

Digital Health Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Digital Health Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of augmented reality telecollaboration systems is one of the key digital health market trends gaining popularity. Augmented reality (AR) is an enhanced version of the real physical world that is achieved through the use of digital visual elements, sound, or other sensory stimuli delivered via technology. Augmented reality in the healthcare sector is being used by both trained medical professionals as well as in training medical students or during their education to illustrate and teach medical experience in a safe, economical, and comprehensive way. For instance, in August 2021, OpticSurg, a US-based provider of an augmented reality software platform intended to help surgeons in treatment procedures, has launched an augmented reality telecollaboration system, named Vision Beyond. It helps in connecting frontline health care workers with consulting clinicians in real-time.

The global digital health market size is expected to grow from $165.03 billion in 2021 to $372.36 billion in 2026 at a rate of 17.7%. The global digital health market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2026 and reach $826.20 billion in 2031.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension are expected to be a major driver of the digital health market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and leave people suffering from these diseases more vulnerable to chronic diseases, thus driving the need for digital health services platforms. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the digital health industry growth.

Major players covered in the global digital health industry are Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

TBRC’s digital health market segmentation is divided by technology into mobile health (mHealth), health information technology, telehealth and telemedicine, health analytics, other technologies, by application into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology, other applications, by end-user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies, other end users.

TBRC's digital health market segmentation is divided by technology into mobile health (mHealth), health information technology, telehealth and telemedicine, health analytics, other technologies, by application into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology, other applications, by end-user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies, other end users.

