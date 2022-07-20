Hand Sanitizers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Hand Sanitizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hand Sanitizers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hand sanitizers market size is expected to grow from $3.33 billion in 2021 to $3.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. As per TBRC’s hand sanitizers industry research the market size is expected to grow to $5.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The coronavirus outbreak is a major driver for the growth of the sanitizers market during the period.

The hand sanitizer market consists of sales of sanitizers and their related service. Sanitizers are substances or liquids used for cleaning objects to get rid of harmful microorganisms including bacteria. These are products that combine disinfectant and detergent and are used to remove dirt, reduce or kill bacteria, and dissolve grease from the surface to at least 99.9%.

Global Hand Sanitizers Market Trends

The expansion of production capacities and revamp of companies to meet the higher demand for hand sanitizers is a major trend shaping the sanitizers industry.

Global Hand Sanitizers Market Segments

The global hand sanitizers market is segmented:

By Type: Quartenary Ammonium Compounds Based, Alcohol Based, Tridosan Based, Others

By Product: Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Pharmacy Store, Departmental Store, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Restaurants, Schools, Household Purpose, Others

By Geography: The global hand sanitizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Hand Sanitizers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hand sanitizers global market overviews, hand sanitizers global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global hand sanitizers market, hand sanitizers global market share, hand sanitizers market segmentation and geographies, hand sanitizers market players, hand sanitizers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hand sanitizers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Hand Sanitizers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc, Chattem Inc, Best Sanitizers Inc, and Kutol Products Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

