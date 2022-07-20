Global AV Cables for Residential Market to Garner $502.1 Million by 2026, States the Report by Allied Market Research

AV Cables for Residential Market

AV Cables for the residential market is growing at an unprecedented rate and is projected to sustain in the coming years. This is attributed to surge in the usage of audio video devices.” — Ankit Prajapati Lead Analyst

UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the use of audio visual devices, surge in demand for 4K/UHD televisions, and popularity of miniature multimedia devices drive the growth of the global AV cables for residential market.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the AV cables for residential market. The findings of the report state that the global market for AV cables for residential generated $273.0 million in 2018, and is expected to garner $502.1 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2026.The report offers valuable information on evolving market trends, major segments, top investment pockets, and key competitors for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

Ankit Prajapati, the Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research, highlighted, “AV Cables for the residential market is growing at an unprecedented rate and is projected to sustain in the coming years. This is attributed to surge in the usage of audio video devices, increase in demand for 4K/UHD televisions, and rise in penetration of miniature multimedia devices globally. The installation of TV sets and broadcasting cable networks require AV cables such as Coaxial cables. Therefore, the emerging and advancing multimedia & entertainment industry is expected to boost the demand for AV cables.”

Download Sample of AV Cables for Residential Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6079

The report provides a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to assist market players to strategize and capitalize on new opportunities. Increase in the use of audio visual devices, surge in demand for 4K/UHD televisions, and popularity of miniature multimedia devices drive the growth of the global AV cables for residential market. However, increase in adoption of wireless streaming platform impedesthe market growth. On the contrary, surge in multimedia & entertainment industry in emerging economies and advancement in HDMI Cable for higher bandwidth applications coupled with display technology offer new opportunities for the market growth.

Avail the detailed Press release on AV Cables for Residential Market: https://bit.ly/3OzSHeV

The research provides a detailed scenario regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the AV cables for residential market across the globe.The use of audio-video devices for video conferencing and business meetings during "work from home" created more opportunities for AV cables during the coronavirus pandemic.During the global lockdown, however, the sales channel and manufacturing activities were heavily affected.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global AV cables for residential marketbased on type, components, cable category, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

Download brochure: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/2268877023275515/

Based on type, the HDMI segment dominated market in 2018, contributing for more than one-fourth of the global AV cables for residential market. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, due to increase in HDMI ports in the AV devices. The report also includes an analysis of other segments such as VGA, RCA, DVI, and others.

Based on cable category, the fiber optics segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the study period, owing to a greater rate of data transfer of fiber cables. However, the coaxial cable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, contributing around two-fifths of the global AV cables for residential market, due to its low cost and robust design, which is appropriate for harsh environments.

Based on region, the market across North America led the market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to the improved application of advanced AV devices in developed residential infrastructure. However, the global AV cables for residential market across Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players inthe global AV cables for residential market analyzed in the research include AV Supply group, Amphenol Corporation, Black Box Corporation, Commscope, Belden Inc., Foxconn Technology Group (Belkin), Nexans, LEGRAND SA, Prysmian Group, and WESCO International (Liberty AV).

Download sample pages: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6950060381826359296

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Top Trending Reports:

AR/VR Chip Market:

Digital Twin Market:

Similar reports:

Ultraviolet Lamps Market: https://bit.ly/3zgXPjk

Ultraviolet lamps are designed to produce UV radiation with maximum efficiency. Ultraviolet lamps emit UV radiation with a wavelength range between 400 nm and 100nm.

North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market: https://bit.ly/3oc83v8

The North America ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size was valued at $565.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,460.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028.



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.