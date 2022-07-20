Menstrual Cup Market worth $1.89 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Menstrual Cup Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), Material (Medical Grade Silicone, Natural Rubber, and Thermoplastic Elastomer), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacies & Retail Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global menstrual cup market garnered $1.21 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.89 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in awareness about the availability of feminine hygiene products, easy accessibility of different cups and sizes, and benefits of cups over pads & tampons fuel the growth of the global menstrual cup market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes, cost of menstrual cups, cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections restrain the growth to some extent. However, high-end development in the emerging economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The reusable segment garnered the major share in 2018 -

Based on product type, the reusable segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the reusability cycle of these cups ranging from 1 to 10 years depending on the brand. The same segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2026.

The medical grade silicones segment to lead the trail during the forecast period -

Based on material, the medical grade silicones segment generated the highest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market. Rise in demand for safe, durable, and non-allergenic feminine products spur the growth. The thermoplastic elastomer segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% through 2019–2026. This is due to its cost-effective tooling and ability to be recycled.

North America to dominate by 2026 -

Based on geography, the North-America region contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost during the study period. The rise in the number of women population and surge in requirement of environment friendly feminine hygiene products majorly drive the growth. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% through 2019–2026. This is owing to the rise in campaigns that are launched to promote the awareness regarding the benefits of using menstrual cups and the increase in number of working women populations in the province.

Leading market players -

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Lunette, The Keeper, Inc., Yuuki Company s.r.o., Fleurcup, FEMCAP, Mooncup Ltd., Lingroup Co., MeLuna USA, Diva International Inc., Ltd., Jaguara, s.r.o, and Vcup.

