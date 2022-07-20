Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market to Tank $33.16 Billion by 2026, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

HCI is a single system framework that includes computing, and network resources that help companies to easily deploy and manage with a single user interface.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global hyper-converged infrastructure market garnered $3.84 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $33.16 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Report Sample (294 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6055

Rise in requirement for disaster recovery and data protection along with lowered Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) drive the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. However, vendor lock-ins are expected to hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments regarding data center infrastructure present new opportunities for growth.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to proliferation of data centers across the globe to lower down complexity and enhance scalability. Contrarily, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in cloud migration activities and cost saving benefits.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6055

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to increase in digitization and adoption of robust digital transformation strategies. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to implementation in digital workspaces and data center efficiency for reducing operational costs.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share based on revenue, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to shift toward novel technology that offers cloud-like economics for current data centers without compromising availability, performance, or reliability. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 36.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in hybrid cloud deployments along with surge in number of mission-critical applications.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6055

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Reports -

1. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.