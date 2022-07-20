Deputy PM Lê Minh Khái meets with Grab CEO

VIETNAM, July 20 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Anthony Tan, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Grab – a mobile technology company based in Singapore, during which the Vietnamese Government leader urged the company to pay more attention to interest sharing.

Grab should upgrade its technology, adopt more suitable and effective management methods, and harmonise the interests of the company, its employees, people, and the Singaporean and Vietnamese States, he said.

To improve its reputation, raise confidence among the public and partners, and run long-term business in Việt Nam, the company needs to share information in a timely and transparent way, the deputy PM continued.

The Deputy PM congratulated the company for its business success, noting that Việt Nam highly values Grab’s co-operation with and support for the Vietnamese Government during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to ensure goods circulation and people’s access to necessities.

He lauded effective co-operation between the firm and units of Vietinbank, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, among others, and suggested the company continue with such partnerships.

Khái highlighted the strong and dynamic development of the Việt Nam-Singapore strategic partnership, especially in economy, trade and investment, noting that despite the pandemic, two-way trade still expanded, reaching US$8.3 billion last year, up over 23 per cent.

Singapore has become Việt Nam’s biggest investor in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with 2,934 valid projects worth $69.86 billion, ranking second among 139 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam. Notably, during the first half of this year, it topped the 84 countries and territories that invested in Việt Nam, with total registered capital of $4.13 billion.

Việt Nam always wishes to promote its friendship and strategic partnership with Singapore, especially when the two countries will mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 10th year of their strategic partnership in 2023, he affirmed.

Việt Nam welcomes and encourages Grab’s co-operation plan to support digital transformation, digital economic development and comprehensive finance in the country. The Vietnamese Government stands ready to remove obstacles to the company in line with legal regulations, he affirmed.

For his part, Anthony Tan said Grab wishes to do long-term business in Việt Nam, and that it is working with Vietnamese partners in outlining strategies in the local market.

Since 2014, Grab and its partners have contributed VNĐ2.7 trillion ($115.3 million) worth of tax in Việt Nam, he told the Deputy PM. — VNS