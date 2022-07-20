Robotic Process Automation Market Value To Cross $19,534 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

RPA is an emerging technology that helps automate routine business practices through software bots to imitate human actions for completing repetitive tasks.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global robotic process automation market size was valued at $1,636 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at $19,534 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in adoption of RPA technology by organizations to improve their performance, capabilities, and reduced operational costs due to ease in business processes, surged efficiency, and cost-effective and highly profitable operation provided by RPA augment the growth of the global robotic process automation market. On the other hand, data insecurity risk and less potential for RPA in knowledge-based business processes hamper the market growth. In addition, integration of new technologies with robotic process automation is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the approaching years.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated with more than one-fifth of the global robotic process automation market in 2019, and is expected to continue its highest contribution during the forecast period. On the other hand, the healthcare & IT segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global robotic process automation market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 41.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the lion’s share in 2019, with nearly three-fifths of the global Robotic process automation market, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position based on revenue throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the service segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 38.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the key robotic process automation industry players profiled in the report include Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Kofax Inc., NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., UiPath, and WorkFusion, Inc.

