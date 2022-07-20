Morocco Records 1,575 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 20 - Morocco recorded 1,575 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 2,360 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,866,978 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,355,026, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,608,107 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 15,408 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,253,341, while recoveries increased to 1,224,596, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (395), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (299), Fez-Meknes (222), the Oriental (130), Marrakech-Safi (129), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (118), Souss-Massa (96), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (55), Guelmim-Oued Noun (40), Laâyoune -Sakia El Hamra (36), Draâ-Tafilalet (34) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (21).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,193, with four cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (02), Fez-Meknes (01) and Marrakech-Safi (01).

The number of active cases has reached 12,552, while 28 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 144.

MAP 19 July 2022