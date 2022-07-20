Drill Pipe Market Forecast to 2030 | Analysis, Share, Growth and Manufacturers

Allied Market Research

drill pipe market size is expected to reach $1,648.2 million in 2027, from $1,284.3 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 20, 2022

The key market players profiled in the report include Hilong Group of Companies, Jindal Saw Ltd. (Drill Pipes International LLC), NOV Inc., Oil Country Tubular Ltd., PetroMaterials Corporation, Tejas Tubular Products, Inc., Tenaris S.A., Texas Steel Conversion, Inc., TMK Steel Limited, and Weatherock Group Holding Limited.

The drill pipe market size is expected to reach $1,648.2 million in 2027, from $1,284.3 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Drill pipe is a thick-walled and hollow piping used for transmission of drilling fluid through the wellbore to the drill bit during rig drilling operation. Drill pipes are seamless steel pipes and are considered as a component of the drill string assembly.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

