Anker Nebula Cosmos vs Dangbei Mars Pro, which is better？
This is an article about testing four high-end smart projectors from Dangbei and Anker to figure out which one is better.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hook Up is a YouTube influencer who has reviewed four laser projectors, and this article will compare two of the four he reviewed: the Anker Nebula Cosmos and the Dangbei Mars Pro, and then figure out which one projector is better?
Brightness
The first thing everyone looks for in a projector is brightness and clarity of the projector.
The Anker Nebula Cosmos and Dangbei Mars Pro both use laser light sources. Laser projectors have many benefits over bulb projectors and LED projectors, the most prominent advantage being the amazing color brightness levels. So these two projectors are more attractive than the XGIMI and BenQ projectors that use LED and bulb light sources.
The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector has a brightness of 2400 ISO while the Dangbei Mars Pro 4k has a brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens (1ansi lumens = 0.8 iso lumens). This means that the Dangbei Mars Pro has a higher brightness than the Anker Nebula Cosmos, and the displayed image will be clearer and crisper. Their lamp life is 25000 hours. This is the best value for money in every way compared to those bulb projectors and LED projectors.
We can get detailed information from Youtuber The Hook Up's review that the Dangbei Mars Pro is much brighter than the Anker Nebula Cosmos.
Contrast
The image contrast is one of the top parameters contributing to a good image, which can show the details of an image. The higher the contrast, the more details in the projection image.
The results show that the Dangbei Mars Pro has higher contrast than Anker Nebula Cosmos.
We can see from The Hook Up's (YouTuber) review that Dangbei Mars Pro provides clearer and brighter picture quality.
Appearance
As part of the home display, the appearance of the projector is also extremely important. The main colors of Nebula Cosmos Max and Dangbei Mars Pro are black, which looks simple and elegant. But in the details, both projectors have their wonderful designs.
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector is most notable for its small size, measuring only 10.4*8.7*6.5., and is primarily a portable projector that creates a home theater for you anywhere, anytime. In contrast, the Dangbei Mars Pro is slightly larger (L246*W209*H173mm), so assuming the family is out and about and wants to create a wild open-air movie venue, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector would be a better choice.
Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector is a high-end projector with a great sense of design. The overall body is designed with a large area of suspended glass, combined with aerospace aluminum, and is full of technology. The two gold "4k" and "Dangbei" logos on the front of the unit are in the upper left and lower right corners respectively, adding a nice touch of color to the entire black projector and making it look even more unique. The projector consists of vents that are in the form of back and side panels for the dissipation of heat. The noise of this very projector can be reduced to as low as 24 dB which makes this projector to be even more convenient as compared to other projectors on the market. This feature furthermore, also helps in better air circulation as well as reducing the level of noise. All of these things make up for the excellent appearance this projector has and gives it an expression of a classy and innovative style and design.
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Portable Projector has a grip that makes it easy to carry around at all times. The upper part of the front is a circle-shaped vent, the middle part is surrounded by a red circle for the light, and in the lower center is the "NEBULA" logo, the whole projector is also full of design. The heat dissipation of this projector is not as good as compared to the Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector.
Interface
It's worth mentioning that both projectors have a rich row of ports on the back. Let's take a look at what's included.
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector
USB
HDMI
AUX
AC-IN
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector
HDMI*2,
Audio*1
USB*1
LAN*1
DC*1
S/PDIF*1
If you prefer a wireless connection, you can connect your Mars Pro projector to 2.4GHZ/5GHZ WiFi or Bluetooth.
In comparison, the Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector has more connectivity options than the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector, which means you can use more input sources to connect to this projector for more functionality. Dangbei Mars Pro 4k laser projector's connectivity is seamless and effortless.
System
In terms of built-in systems, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector is completely superior to the Dangbei Mars Pro. It uses the Android TV 10.0 streaming platform, which includes over 7,000 apps and millions of movies and shows. Google Assistant and Chromecast are both supported, as well, giving you additional functionality for your projector.
Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by Android 9.0, it uses the emotn system developed by Dangbei itself, and if you want to download apps, you need to do so through the emotn system. This is a very inconvenient point.
Speaking of film sources, then we will talk about the memory of the projector. Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector has a conventional RAM 2GB+ ROM 16GB configuration, the Dangbei Mars Pro upgrades the configuration to provide users with a large RAM 4GB+ ROM 128GB. This allows users to download various files and applications without worrying about slowing down the system, satisfying more of their needs.
If you like to watch a wide variety of movies, memory is extremely. Then Dangbei Mars Pro has a great advantage in this aspect of memory and can create a wonderful movie night for you.
Other features
Both projectors support auto-focus and auto-keystone correction, allowing users to easily adjust to the perfect screen size. the Dangbei Mars Pro has auto-obstacle avoidance technology, which can identify obstacles to the screen and achieve the best-positioned screen. In addition, Mars Pro is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light, which effectively protects the human eye. Not only that, but Dangbei Mars Pro also has a MEMC, if you are a game enthusiast, then you can giant screen to feel a more exciting gaming experience.
Summary
If you're on a budget and want a portable projector, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser Projector is the way to go. The price of this projector is currently $2199. But if performance is more important to you, then the Dangbei Mars Pro is the way to go, just only need$1699 so that you can have a great 4k laser projector at a great price. Getting a native 4K projector with 3200 ANSI lumens at this price is very cost-effective.
