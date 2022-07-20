Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Growing At a CAGR of 7.5% by 2030

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global ceramic sanitary ware market was valued at $36,544.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $76,956.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Ceramic sanitary wares include a variety of equipment and fixtures that are used for sanitary and internal plumbing applications. Water closets, bath tubs, basins, and sinks are gaining high traction in the ceramic sanitary ware industry. These goods are manufactured from a variety of raw materials, the majority of which are tri-axial compounds, including quartz, feldspar, and clay. Ceramic sanitary ware products are cost-effective, easy to maintain, and scratch & chemical resistant. Thus, multiple benefits associated with ceramic sanitary wares flourish the growth of the global market.

Sanitary ware is one of the most fundamental necessities in residential, commercial, and public spaces. End users choose ceramic sanitary ware due to its longevity, high resilience, low maintenance requirements, and increased resistance to unfavorable environmental conditions. As a result, the demand for sanitary ware items has increased in a variety of sectors, including households, hotels, businesses, hospitals, and other public spaces. For example, in South Africa, various upcoming major projects such as Limpopo Paledi Mall, Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre, Johannesburg Central Park, and many other projects that are expected to complete before 2025. Such construction activities are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the ceramic sanitary ware market.

To strengthen the market position and to enhance product portfolio, competitors in the ceramic sanitary ware use strategic moves such as collaboration, mergers, acquisitions, and product launch. For instance, in March 2021, Villeroy & Boch launched new range of Artis Washbasins with new Splashes of color designed by German_Danish designer Gesa Hansen. The new product comes in oval, round, and rectangular shapes and the splash colors come in Indian summer, sage green, rust, and Bordeaux. Hence, these innovations in sanitary ware are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

However, due to lockdown imposed in the countries such as China, the U.S., and India, due to the pandemic, numerous manufacturers in the worldwide ceramic sanitary ware market halted their business production. This disruption had a direct impact on the sales of ceramic sanitary ware. On the other hand, it is expected that the reopening of production facilities and the introduction of coronavirus vaccines are likely to offer potential growth potential for ceramic sanitary ware firms

Top Players.

Key companies profiled in the ceramic sanitary ware market report include Geberit Group, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., LIXIL Corporation, Roca Sanitario S.A., Villeroy & Boch AG, R.A.K. Ceramics, Duravit AG, Duratex S.A., and HASIL Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ceramic sanitary ware market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on product type, the toilet sinks & water closets segment dominated the ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Key players within the ceramic sanitary ware market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand

competitive outlook of the ceramic sanitary ware industry.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In-depth ceramic sanitary ware analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

