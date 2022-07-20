2022 iLuxury Awards Has Revealed The Best International Luxury Winners Of Season 1

2022 iLuxury Awards Winners Announced

The iLuxury Awards has come to a brilliant end, and the prestigious luxury awards program reveals the prime winners from over 30 countries worldwide.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iLuxury Awards has come to a brilliant end, and the prestigious luxury awards program is proud to pull the curtains back and reveal the iLuxury winners from over 30 countries worldwide from United States, United Kingdom, China, Sweden, Australia, France, Turkey and many more for the 2022 competition year that has set a global industry benchmark in luxury brands, goods, and services. Throughout the entirety of its duration of the awards program this year, the iLuxury Awards team has received hundreds of exquisite nominations that far exceeds the threshold of quality, craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail paid to their projects.

In the second-ever iLuxury Awards competition for the 2022 year, the awards program continues its quest to honor, celebrate and recognize luxury brands, goods and services that not only takes a tangible form, but also within a diverse spread of industries such as the F&B, hospitality and tourism, transportation and many more. With our primary criterion of placing a strict emphasis of quality over quantity and rewarding those who take their time in crafting their masterpieces.

“Exclusivity and timelessness. That is what the iLuxury Awards stands for since its inception over a year ago. Evoking the sense of desirability among the elites who possess a more refined taste.” remarked Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the IAA. “With the existence of the awards program, we are proud of giving these exclusive entry submissions the long-awaited attention they deserve and giving our contestants a platform to showcase their achievements and accolades that will stand against the test of time eternally.”

Participation of International Brands & Companies

The 2022 iLuxury Grand Jury Panel is a group primarily comprised of distinguished and highly-experienced industry veterans with countless years of experience. As diverse professionals, they possess unique perspectives in the selection and reviewing of entry submissions by local makers and international brands alike during the judging process. They are the voice of authority that strives to deliver new levels of ethics and professionalism in the realms of luxurious status.

Some exemplary names include The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., The Hummingbird, Vaask, L’atelier Fantasia, Kaloud, W Doha Hotel & Residences, Happy Design Studio, Amara Wellness Centre, The Ritz-Carlton, LELO, Shantivillas Group, Bai Yue Interior Design and to name several more.

“We are incredibly honored to have witnessed our winners from last year’s maiden competition return once more and retake their throne in upholding the gold standard in luxury across all aspects of the industry,” said Thomas Brandt. “With a coterie of the world’s most prestigious brands being represented this year as first-time victors and returning winners, the iLuxury Awards program is creating an exclusive global luxury lifestyle platform that houses the world’s greatest and best brands across all industries. I hope the next iteration of the iLuxury Awards contest will also inspire more individuals to join among the class of opulence and flamboyance!”

About iLuxury Awards

The iLuxury Awards is the prestigious luxury awards program that continues its primary quest of seeking out, celebrating, honoring and recognizing masterpieces that are created by one man workshops to production lines that span across all industries such as Luxury Brands, Luxury Design, Luxury Property, Luxury Fashions & Products, Luxury Transportation, Luxury Travel, Luxury Accommodation, Luxury F&B and Luxury Services. With this awards program, the IAA holds the steadfast commitment to elevate the benchmark of luxury, quality and care found in these projects and placing them within the hall of fame amongst world-renowned global brands.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Video Awards, NYX Game Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, iLuxury Awards, and European Photography Awards. IAA’s mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the iLuxury Awards to shine a light onto the finest luxury masterpieces across all industries on an international scale and give their hard work, dedication, and craft the due diligence they deserve.