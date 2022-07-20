The 11th round of Citywide NAT has ended, with cumulatively 2 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 20 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the conclusion of the 11th round of Citywide NAT programme, which was held from 08:00 on 18 July to 19:00 on 19 July, with a cumulative total of 2 tubes of mixed samples having tested positive.

The 2 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Tong Nam School (Secondary Section) 18 July around 18:04 St. Joseph Secondary School 2 19 July around 11:30

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.