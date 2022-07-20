Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 23rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 1200 block of 23rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:12 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal argument at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victim and made a threat. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, 51 year-old Robert Gordon Lindsey, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

