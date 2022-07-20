Wireless Power Transmission Market To Reach US$ 53 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 30.5%

Wireless Power Transmission Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Wireless Power Transmission Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global wireless power transmission market size reached a value of US$ 10.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 30.5% during 2022-2027. Wireless power transmission is the process of transmitting electrical energy to a device without the utilization of interconnecting wires. It involves the usage of microwave, solar cells and electromagnetic interference in order to transfer power via a set of transmitter and receiver coils. It offers enhanced convenience, reliability and mobility while eliminating the need for physical connection. As a result, it is extensively used for charging electric vehicles (EVs), electronic devices and drones. Also, it finds widespread applications in satellite communication systems, telemetry equipment and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for data transferring.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) among the masses. Along with this, the rising preference for contactless payment methods, coupled with the penetration of smartphones and smart wearables, is providing a boost to the market growth. Also, the rising utilization of quantum, nano and micro technologies with wireless power transmission is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of wireless power transmission-based smart grids and the rising infrastructural development projects are providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, continuous improvements across the information technology (IT) and automotive industries are positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the miniaturization of electronic devices, inflating disposable income levels of the masses and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

• Energous Corporation

• Humavox Ltd.

• Integrated Device Technology Inc.

• Leggett & Platt

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• NuCurrent Inc.

• MothersonOssia

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Samsung Electronics

• TDK Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• Wi-Charge Ltd.

• WiTricity Corporation

Breakup by Type:

• Devices With Battery

• Devices Without Battery

Breakup by Technology:

• Near-Field Technology

• Inductive

• Magnetic Resonance

• Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

• Far-Field Technology

• Microwave/RF

• Laser/Infrared

Breakup by Implementation:

• Aftermarket

• Integrated

Breakup by Receiver Application:

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Wearable Electronics

• Notebooks

• Electric Vehicles

• Robots

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Defense

• Power Generation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

