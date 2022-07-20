Beverage Packaging Market Research Report 2022-2027 by Material Type, Regions, Product Types & Applications

Beverage Packaging Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Beverage Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global beverage packaging market reached a value of US$ 146.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 212.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027. Beverage packaging represents the processes that are used to preserve, store, and transport beverages, including carbonated energy drinks, milk, bottled water, alcohol, fruit and vegetable juices, etc., to their desired location without affecting the taste or quality. It generally involves the utilization of several materials, such as metal, glass, plastic, paperboard, etc. Beverage packaging aids in preventing spillage, contamination, loss of vital nutrients, etc., while retaining the quality of the drink, protecting the content against moisture and heat, and offering easy portability. In addition to this, it exhibits higher insulation, durability, cost-effectiveness, barrier properties, etc., than other packaging solutions. Presently, beverage packaging is commercially available in the glass bottles, pouches, cans, cartons, and kegs packaging types.

The growing consumer inclination toward ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, coffee, flavored milk, etc., on account of the expanding working population with busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, is primarily driving the beverage packaging market. Additionally, the escalating demand for convenient beverage packaging solutions to preserve the flavor and nutritional content, increase product shelf-life, provide a high oxygen barrier against external contaminations, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of green packaging solutions that are recyclable as well as sustainable and assist in minimizing the overall carbon footprint is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating investments in R&D activities to develop anti-microbial materials are anticipated to fuel the beverage packaging market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Beverage Packaging Market Research Report:

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Mondi plc

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Sonoco Products Company

Stora Enso and Tetra Laval International SA.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard

Others

Breakup by Product:

Bottles

Cans

Pouches

Cartons

Others

Breakup by Application:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Carbonated Drinks

Bottled Water

Milk

Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Energy Drinks

Plant-based Drinks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

