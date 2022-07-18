Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,673 in the last 365 days.

President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Georgia discuss ways of enhancing practical cooperation

UZBEKISTAN, July 18 - President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Georgia discuss ways of enhancing practical cooperation

On July 19, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

At the meeting, the prospects for promoting joint projects and programs of practical cooperation between the two countries, primarily in transport and logistics, trade, and industrial cooperation, were considered.

The main attention was paid to the issues of effective use of the transit potential, including the infrastructure of the ports of Poti and Batumi in the transportation of domestic cargo.

The existing opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the textile, electrical, food, pharmaceutical and other industries were indicated, taking into account the favorable conditions created in the free industrial zones of Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Mutual interest in enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchange and increasing the tourist flow was noted.

An agreement was reached to hold a regular meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission and adopt an Action Plan for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Georgia discuss ways of enhancing practical cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.