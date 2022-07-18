UZBEKISTAN, July 18 - President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Georgia discuss ways of enhancing practical cooperation

On July 19, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

At the meeting, the prospects for promoting joint projects and programs of practical cooperation between the two countries, primarily in transport and logistics, trade, and industrial cooperation, were considered.

The main attention was paid to the issues of effective use of the transit potential, including the infrastructure of the ports of Poti and Batumi in the transportation of domestic cargo.

The existing opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the textile, electrical, food, pharmaceutical and other industries were indicated, taking into account the favorable conditions created in the free industrial zones of Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Mutual interest in enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchange and increasing the tourist flow was noted.

An agreement was reached to hold a regular meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission and adopt an Action Plan for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Source: UzA