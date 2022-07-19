Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan, Vice-President of Iran consider prospects for the implementation of joint innovative programs

On July 19, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sorena Sattari, who arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit.

Issues of further enhancing multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Iran were considered. Special attention was paid to the promotion of joint programs and projects in science, innovation and technology.

Sorena Sattari conveyed to the President of Uzbekistan the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

The parties noted with satisfaction the intensification of bilateral contacts and mutual exchanges observed in recent years. Trade indicators and the number of cooperation projects are also growing. Last year, the trade turnover increased by 73 percent, since the beginning of this year – by another 22 percent.

The opportunities for enhancing practical collaboration in the joint scientific and applied research, attracting the private sector to finance exploration work and venture initiatives, supporting interuniversity programs, implementing joint projects in bio- and nanotechnology, IT sector, pharmaceutical and other industries were noted.

An agreement was reached on the adoption of an Action Plan for the implementation of joint decisions and signed agreements, including within the framework of the upcoming Uzbekistan – Iran innovation forum and business events.

Source: UzA

