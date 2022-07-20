Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue CAGR Of 11.2% Till 2030, Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for organic agricultural products and growing need to enhance crop productivity are expected to drive market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agricultural Biostimulants Market size is expected to reach USD 8,166.0 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of Agricultural Biostimulants is due to various factors such as increase in need for sustainable agriculture and easier availability of seaweeds as raw materials. However, commercialization of low quality biostimulants products is a restraint that can affect market revenue growth.

Agricultural biostimulants play a significant role in sustainable agriculture due to ability to enhance tolerance to nutrient use efficiency, abiotic stress, crop quality and performance. Increasing instances of soil contamination and environmental hazards due to excessive applications of chemical fertilizers and pesticides are also supporting use of biostimulants. The shift towards a more integrated approach of including biological inputs from conventional crop management practices utilizing chemical pesticides and fertilizers is increasing demand for agricultural biostimulants.

The global Agricultural Biostimulants market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Among active ingredient segment, amino acids segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Amino acids help in activating seed germination and metabolic systems of plants and also stimulate fruit development, flowering, fruit setting, and seedling growth in plants as well as increased crop productivity under stressful environmental conditions. Amino acids increase plant tolerance to a variety of abiotic stresses, including salinity, drought, temperature, and oxidative conditions. Amino acids are the basic building blocks of proteins and fulfill multiple functions in the plant: structural, metabolic and transport. Amino acids are also known in the industry of products for agriculture as chelates of metal ions. Microelements chelated with amino acids form very small, electrically neutral molecules, which accelerate their absorption and transport within the plant. These types of products are beneficial for plants that require supplementation with microelements, which is expected to drive the segment revenue growth.

• Among application segment, foliar treatment segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising need to supply micronutrients in order to prevent the occurrence of deficiencies during the early stages of growth. As micronutrients are essential elements for plant growth, this is boosting the usage of foliar spray applications. Foliar spray application is one of the most preferred methods of utilizing biostimulants to enhance crop productivity and increase production efficiency. It helps plants to rapidly absorb micronutrients as it is directly applied to leaves. Foliar treatment of plants increases cellular activity and plant growth, and enhance nutrient uptake, which is expected to drive the segment revenue growth.

• Agricultural Biostimulants Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rapid growth in organic farming in countries in the region. Supportive government initiatives to increase production of organic food owing to rising demand are projected to increase usage of agricultural biostimulants going ahead. Government has also supported research and development activities to boost utilization of bio-based products in the agriculture sector. The market in this region is driven by the increasing importance of a sustainable agriculture approach and development of new innovative products that target specific agronomic needs.

• In January 2022, UPL Ltd. and other shareholders in Sinagro Produtos Agropecuarios SA, Brazil, announced an agreement in which Bunge Ltd. would acquire a 33% stake in Sinagro to strengthen its grain orientation strategy in Brazil. This deal basically strengthens the partnership with Bunge in a relationship that would generate mutual benefits. Bunge’s expertise in risk management and its logistics capacity maximizes opportunities in the grain market for sustainable, traceable, and verifiable production.

Key Players:

Companies profiled in the global market report include FMC Corporation, BASF SE, UPL Limited, Agricen, Marrone Bio Innovation, Biolchim SpA, Valagro SpA, Biostadt India Limited, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Koppert B.V., Micromix Plant Health Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Active Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Humic Substances

• Seaweed Extracts

• Microbial Amendments

• Amino Acids

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Liquid

• Dry

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Fruits & vegetables

• Cereals & Grains

• Turf & Ornamentals

• Oilseeds & pulses

• Other crops

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

• Foliar Treatment

• Others

