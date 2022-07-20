Sugar-Free Confectionery Market Size, Industry Report Analysis, Growth, Future Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

Sugar-Free Confectionery Market

The global sugar-free confectionery market is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Sugar-Free Confectionery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sugar-free confectionery market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. The global sugar-free confectionery market to grow moderately during the next five years.

Sugar-free confectionery refers to candies and chocolates prepared using natural or artificial sweeteners as an alternative to sugar. The sweeteners in these confectionary products are added in smaller quantities to provide a sweet taste with reduced carbohydrates, calories and glycemic response. In recent years, sugar-free confectionery products have gained traction among individuals with diabetes as their consumption do not increase blood sugar levels.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The widespread prevalence of lifestyle diseases and growing awareness about the negative impact of regular sugar intake on health represent the primary factors driving the global sugar-free confectionery market. Additionally, the shifting preference toward low-calorie and sugar-free foods among health-conscious consumers for weight management has escalated the product demand. Furthermore, as natural sugar substitutes help prevent tooth decay and erosion, the consumption of sugar-free items over conventional confectionery among children and adults is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the rising disposable incomes and the introduction of organic flavors, functional sugar-free confectionery and premium product variants, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Abdallah Candies Inc.

• Asher’s Chocolate Co.

• Diabetic Candy.com LLC

• Ferrero SpA

• Lily's Sweets LLC

• Nestlé S.A.

• ROY Chocolatier

• Russell Stover Chocolates LLC

• See's Candy Shops Inc.

• Sugarless Confectionery

• The Hershey Company

• The Kraft Heinz Company

Sugar-Free Confectionery Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product:

• Sweet and Candy Confectionery

• Chocolate Confectionery

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets Hypermarkets

• Convenience and Drug Stores

• Online and D2C

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

