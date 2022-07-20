Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market by Drug Class, Disease, and Route of Administration | Forecast, 2028

Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market

New beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials further drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market by Drug Class, Disease, and Route of Administration: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028. Beta-lactam antibiotics are a class of antibiotics that includes all antibiotic agents that contain a beta-lactam ring in their molecular structure. These include penicillin derivatives, cephalosporins, monobactams and carbapenems. These are antimicrobial substances or compounds that fight bacterial infections and sometimes protozoan infections. These drugs directly kill bacteria or stop the growth of bacteria. However, these drugs are readily available over-the-counter (OTC) and can be purchased without a prescription in most countries, leading to overuse or abuse.

Therefore, bacteria are developing resistance to beta-lactam antibiotics. Beta-lactamase enzymes are produced either by exposure to allergens or antibiotics. These enzymes break down the beta-lactam ring of unsafe penicillins and cephalosporins and inactivate the antibiotics to work against bacteria.

The growth of the global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitor market is driven by increased consumption in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and rise in infectious diseases. Additionally, the development of new approaches and large number of clinical trials for new beta-lactams and beta-lactamase inhibitors to treat bacterial infections are driving the growth of the market.

Misuse of beta-lactams and beta-lactamase inhibitors and time taken for regulatory approval are estimated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, the discovery of advanced potential molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections will provide significant lucrative opportunities for market players and thereby increase the beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitor market share.

Based on drug class, the market is classified into penicillins, cephalosporins, carbapenems, monobactams and combinations. The combination segment is further classified into penicillins/beta lactamase inhibitors, cephalosporins/beta lactamase inhibitors and carbapenems/beta lactamase inhibitors.

Depending on the disease segment, the market is segmented into urinary tract infection (except cUTI), respiratory infection, skin infection, complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infection (cIAI), nosocomial pneumonia, bloodstream infection and other diseases.

The nosocomial pneumonia segment is further divided into hospital acquired pneumonia, ventilator associated pneumonia and other nosocomial pneumonia. Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue contributor to the global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitor market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the increase in beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitor consumption. The availability of these drugs and the increase in over-the-counter sales of beta-lactams and beta-lactamase inhibitors.

Key Benefits:

• A detailed quantitative analysis of the current beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market trends and estimations from 2018 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• An in-depth market analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market growth of the market is provided.

• Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2019 to 2028 in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Market Players

• Abbott Laboratories

• Allergan Plc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

• Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

