Geotextile Tubes Market Size, Price Trends, Regional Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2022-2027

Geotextile Tubes Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Geotextile Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global geotextile tubes market reached a value of US$ 2.78 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.44 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027. Geotextile tubes, also known as geotubes, refer to the tubes composed of high-tenacity polypropylene yarns for effective containment for dewatering and desludging projects. These tubes can be manufactured either by sewing layers of geotextile fabric, or via chemical bonding and needle punching through weaving. By preventing or minimizing the leakage of contaminants during processing, transit, and final disposal, they contribute to environmental protection. The sludge collected in geotextile tubes form methane that can be used to generate electricity.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by type and end use industry.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Geotextile Tubes Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The market is primarily driven by the rising product demand in various end-use industries, such as marine and wastewater management. In line with this, stringent government regulations regarding aquaculture waste discharge are also providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing usage of recycled and derived fibers in the manufacturing sector is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the rising concerns regarding the rising levels of water contamination, rapid industrialization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Key Players Included in Global Geotextile Tubes Market Research Report:

ACE Geosynthetics

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Schouw & Co.)

FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Low & Bonar (Freudenberg & Co. KG)

Naue GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri Spa

TechFab India and Tensar Corporation (Commercial Metals Company)

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Woven Geotextile Tubes

Non-Woven Geotextile Tubes

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Wastewater Treatment

Marine

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Pulp and Paper Mills

Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Geotextile Tubes Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Geotextile Tubes Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

