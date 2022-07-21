Creekside Farm Weddings & Events Is One of the Top Wedding Venues in Minnesota
Best Wedding Venues in Minnesota At Creekside Farm Weddings & EventsRUSH CITY, MINNESOTA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creekside Farm Weddings & Events is pleased to announce that they are one of the top wedding venues in Minnesota. Couples can count on a wedding to remember with beautiful indoor and outdoor services and receptions on a secluded Minnesota farm.
When couples book their wedding at Creekside Farm Weddings & Events, they can request a full-service package with everything required or choose the options they want from the a la carte services menu. The full-service package includes access to the venue, furniture, a beautiful chapel, and a projector. Decorations are not included. Items available from the a la carte menu include LED candles, lanterns, table numbers, draping, lighted trees, a photo booth, and more. They aim to help couples design the wedding of their dreams.
Creekside Farm Weddings & Events provides couples with an excellent backdrop for their special day. The venue is on a 50-acre farm with mature trees, rolling hills, running water, and more. Couples can book a wedding throughout the year with seating for up to 275 guests and choose from nine outdoor settings or the indoor chapel for their ceremony.
Anyone interested in learning about this top wedding venue in Minnesota can find out more by visiting the Creekside Farm Weddings & Events website or calling 1-320-980-1931.
About Creekside Farm Weddings & Events: Creekside Farm Weddings & Events is a full-service venue on a 50-acre farm in Minnesota with a park-like setting for indoor and outdoor weddings and other events. They offer a beautiful venue that accommodates up to 275 guests to ensure a memorable experience. It’s the perfect option for individuals who want a more rustic event.
