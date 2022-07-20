Genetic Testing Market Registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 - 2027 |Top Leading Players, Development, Industry Insights

Genetic Testing Market

Prenatal & newborn testing segment held dominant position with highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genetic Testing Market by Type, Technology, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027. Genetic tests are defined as medical devices available in the form of kits and panels that are used for testing genetic diseases in humans. Furthermore, the testing is performed by collecting samples of blood from patients. These samples are then run-on laboratory machines using test kits. In addition, there are different types of tests used in testing of genetic disorders.

The global genetic testing market is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to increase in the incidence of genetic disorders and cancer and increased awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine. For example, genetic testing has been widely used in pharmacogenomics, also known as drug-gene testing. Additionally, advancements in genetic testing techniques are expected to fuel the growth of the genetic testing market over the forecast period.

Explore More Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5241

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the market adversely. For instance, after COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic by the WHO, countries worldwide adopted lockdowns to observe social distancing as a measure to contain the spread. This led to disruption, limitation, challenges, and changes in each sector of every industry. Similarly, the pandemic has a negative effect on the genetic testing market. This is attributed to the fact that genetic counselors are largely unable to see patients in person, doctors are not available for counselling, and laboratories are not able to run the tests. In addition, governmental bodies such as Centers for Medicaid Services (CMS) presently do not recognize genetic counsellors as healthcare providers and hence, they are not exempted from practicing during lockdowns.

Concerns over the standardization of genetic test-based diagnostics and stricter regulatory requirements for product approval are expected to hinder the growth of the genetic testing market over the forecast period. In contrast, unused emerging markets in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players.

Speak With Analyst@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5241

The global genetic testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region. By type, the genetic testing market size is categorized into predictive & presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal & newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others. On the basis of technology, it is divided into cytogenetic testing/chromosomal analysis, biochemical testing, and molecular testing. Molecular testing is further classified into DNA sequencing and others. By application, it is segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others. North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global genetic testing market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of most of the major players in the region.

By type, the market is segmented into predictive testing & presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal & newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others. The prenatal & newborn testing segment held dominant position with highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By technology, the molecular testing segment acquired the major genetic testing market share in the year 2019, and is expected to maintain a lead during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the fact that molecular testing is the most used technology for genetic testing.

Customization Request@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5241

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global genetic testing market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The genetic testing market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Raindance Technologies, Inc.)

• Csl Ltd

• Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

• Eurofins Scientific

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Illumina, Inc

• Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Myriad Rbm, Inc.)

• Qiagen N.V. (Formulatrix, Inc.)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Relater Reports:

Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market

Artificial cornea and corneal implant market

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America Genetic Testing Market

• Japan Genetic Testing Market

• South Korea Genetic Testing Market

• Singapore Genetic Testing Market

• Australia Genetic Testing Market

• Europe Genetic Testing Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



