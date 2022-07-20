3D printing has been given the main focus in future plans of the UAE government which will drive demand of the technology by 2030: Ken Research
- In UAE, the development of 3D printing is still in an early growth stage, with global companies entering the space and competing with the new regional service-based start-ups.
- Globally, ~ 80,316 3D Printing patents were filed during the period 2013-2018, in which USA has been filing the greatest number of patents.
- The application of 3D printing is mostly for prototyping and tooling purposes, however with the adoption of technology the application for mass production will derive the future growth.
- Economies of scale is yet to be achieved in the 3D Printing Technology and is far in replacing traditional manufacturing process such as injection molding for mass production.
Competition Scenario: The industry is currently highly fragmented with presence of ~250 global players and ~80 regional players operating in the 3D Printing space in UAE. The Global Players like 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd, SLM Solutions Group, Materialise NV and others are currently leading the market as these companies have been able to establish themselves in the market due to their capability of introducing technological advancements to the 3D Printing Industry.
Future Market Scenario (Upcoming Technology): The UAE 3D printing Industry is expected to witness positive growth at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2021P-2026F. Technological Advancement will be seen in the industry such as, new and upcoming technologies like WASP & color jet printers might overpower the existing FDM Technology in the 3D Printing industry.
Over the forecasted period, it is predicted that the application of 3D Printing will shift from prototyping to manufacturing, and there will be a significant change in the type of materials that are used for the 3D Printing Technology.
Partnerships and Collaborations: In the coming future, the 3D printing technology companies will collaborate at an industrial level to create 3D Printing standards with wide and common applicability in the fields of mass manufacturing and prototyping. For Instance, Materialise has partnered with machine manufacturers, universities, software providers, research institutes and 3D printing professionals.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “UAE 3D Printing Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by the Government initiative to adopt the technology and a shift in demand from mass production to mass customization” believe that the 3D Printing Market in UAE is expected to demonstrate strong growth owing to the progressive policies by the government and the Increasing Awareness of 3D Printing technology in new industries. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 28.3% in terms of revenue during the period 2021P – 2026F.
Key Segments Covered:-
-
By Component
- Services
- 3D Printers
- Materials
- Software
-
By Application
- Prototyping
- Manufacturing
- Tooling
-
By End User
- Medical Device & Healthcare
- Machinery & OEMs
- Consumer Goods
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Others
-
By 3D Printing Technology
- Fused Deposition Modeling {FDM}
- Stereolithography
- Selective Laser Sintering {SLS}
- Selective laser melting/ Direct metal laser melting {SLM/DMLM}
- Polyjet
- Electron beam melting
By Material
- Polymer
- Metal
- Ceramic
- Others
By Region
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Sharjah
- Others
Companies Covered:-
Global Players:
- 3D Systems Corporation
- SLM Solutions
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Materialise NV
- EOS GmbH
Regional Players:-
- Generation 3D
- Proto21
- 3D Vinci Creations
- Jumbo 3D Manufacturing
- Xplorer 3D
Key Target Audience:-
- 3D Printer Manufacturers
- 3D Printing Material Provider
- 3D Printing Software Provider
- 3D Printing Service Provider
- Third-Party 3D Printing Services
- Industry Associations
- Government Associations
- Government Agencies
- Private Equity and Venture Capitalist Firms
Time Period Captured in the Report: -
- Historical Period: 2016-2021P
- Forecast Period: 2021P-2026F
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Executive Summary
- UAE Electronic Beam Melting 3D Printing Market
- UAE 3D Printing Market Flowchart
- Difference between Traditional Manufacturing and Additive Manufacturing
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem for the 3D Printing Market
- Business Cycle for the 3D Printing Market
- Global Patent Analysis
- 3D printing Market Size, 2016 - 2021P
- 3D printing Market Size, 2021P- 2026F
- UAE 3D Printing Market Segmentation, 2021 & 2026
- Growth Drivers, Trends and Developments
- SWOT Analysis
- Government Regulations for the 3D Printing Market
- Competitive Landscape – Cross Comparison of Major Players
- Company Profiles
- Analyst Recommendations
- Research Methodology
- 3D Printer Manufacturers in UAE
- 3D Printing Material Provider in UAE
- 3D Printing Software Provider in UAE
- 3D Printing Service Provider in UAE
- Third-Party 3D Printing Services in UAE
- Jumbo 3D Printing Manufacturing company in UAE
- 3D Printing Government Associations in UAE
- 3D Printing Government Agencies in UAE
- UAE 3D Printing Machine Market
- 3D Systems Corporation Market
- Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Market
- Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Companies
- Abu Dhabi 3D Printing Industry
- Dubai 3D Printing Market
- Dubai 3D Printing Companies
- Dubai 3D Printing Manufacturers
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
