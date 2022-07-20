With 5.4% CAGR, Biosurfactants Market Size Worth USD 6.04 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global biosurfactants market Size is projected to reach USD 6.04 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 5.4% during forecast period 2022-2029 | Increasing Environmental Concerns & Rising Crude Oil Recovery Activities to Augment Growth
/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biosurfactants market size was USD 3.96 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.18 billion in 2022 to USD 6.04 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Biosurfactants Market, 2022-2029.” Factors, such as rising crude oil recovery activities, will increase the footprint of the market.
List of Key Players Profiled in this report are;
- Jeneil (U.S.)
- Evonik Industries (Germany)
- AGAE Technologies (U.S.)
- Glycosurf (U.S.)
- Tensiogreen (U.S.)
- Stepan Company (U.S.)
- Holiferm (U.K.)
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biosurfactants-market-102761
COVID-19 Impact
Lockdowns & Economic Backlashes to Negate Market Value During Forecast
The ongoing pandemic caused a negative impact on the market of biosurfactants as the coronavirus demonstrated various countries to be incapable of dealing with the economic coercion of a global pandemic. Various governments imposed nationwide lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus as global trade routes were halted and reallocated toward setting up extensive healthcare facilities. Disruptions in supply chains and volatility among raw material pricing further degraded the value of the market during the forecast period.
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|USD 3.96 Billion
|Revenue forecast in 2029
|USD 6.04 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of almost 5.4% 2022-2029
|Base Year
|2021
|Historic Years
|2018 - 2020
|Forecast Years
|2022- 2029
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Application
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
|Countries Covered
|Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
|Number of Companies Covered
|Jeneil (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), AGAE Technologies (U.S.), Glycosurf (U.S.), Tensiogreen (U.S.), Stepan Company (U.S.), Holiferm (U.K.)
|Report Coverage
|Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
|Customization Scope
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/biosurfactants-market-102761
Report Coverage
The report highlights the crucial factors such as dominant players, products, and raw materials among others. Additionally, the study provides insights into ongoing market trends and future market advancements. Also, the report contains a wide range of factors that are expected to impact the market in a meaningful way.
Segments
Based on type
- Lipopeptides
- Glycolipids
- Polymeric
- phospholipids
By application
- industrial and institutional cleaners
- household cleaners
- oil & petroleum
- food processing
- personal care
- agrochemicals
In terms of geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Drivers & Restraints
Increasing Environmental Concerns & Rising Crude Oil Recovery Activities to Augment Growth
Factors such as rising consumption of surface-active agents in connection with the human population and actions in the form of detergents, toothpaste, and shampoos coupled with rising ecological issues existing in rivers, wastewater treatment facilities, and seas will boost the biosurfactants market growth during the forecast period. Advancements of technology for removing contamination coupled with a widening list of potential applications will increase the footprint of the market. Rising crude oil recovery activities will fuel the growth of the market.
However, hindrances in the production of biosurfactants will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
Europe to Hold Dominance in Market During Forecast Period due to Rising Awareness About the Usage of Green Surfactant Alternatives
Europe dominated the global market in 2021 and occupied the largest biosurfactants market share, owing to the rising usage of industrial biotechnology coupled with increased awareness regarding green surfactants. Additionally, increasing legislation on the consumption of chemicals will increase the penetration of the market in the region.
North America will occupy a significant market share during the forecast period due to rising consumer preferences toward the negative impact of chemical surfactants post decomposition coupled with increased spending on wellbeing and hygiene. Rising demand from the petroleum & oil sector will increase the footprint of the market.
Competitive Landscape
Collaborative Strategies & Heavy R&D Activities to Enable Players to Exert Prominence
The sector of biosurfactants is concentrated with key industries such as Evonik Industries, AGAE Technologies, Jeneil, and Stepan Company dominating the market. These players are focused on adjusting their product prices and are often segmented by the characteristics of their products. For gaining a competitive edge over each other, players are increasing their market share by engaging in various strategies, such as mergers & collaborations, in a bid to promote additional sales. Other players are focused on investing heavily with their R&D departments to develop a higher degree of products.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biosurfactants-market-102761
Detailed Table of Content:
-
Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
-
Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Trends
-
Key Insights
- Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
- Industry SWOT Analysis
- Regulatory Analysis
- Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
-
Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biosurfactants Market
- Supply Chain Challenges
- Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact
- Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak
-
Global Biosurfactants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Size Estimates and Forecast
- By Type (Value/Volume)
- Glycolipids
- Rhamnolipids
- Trehalolipids
- Sophorolipids
- Lipopeptides
- Phospholipids
- Polymeric
- Others
- Glycolipids
- By Application (Value/Volume)
- Household Cleaners
- Industrial & Institutional Cleaners
- Food Processing
- Oil & Petroleum
- Personal Care
- Agrochemicals
- Others
- By Type (Value/Volume)
TOC Continued…!
Key Industry Development
- June 2020: The Stepan Company announced acquiring the NatSurFact business of Logos Technologies LLC, a rhamnolipid that is generated from a wide range of renewables sources.
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biosurfactants-market-102761
Read Related Insights:
Surfactants Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Natural Surfactants Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Detergent Chemicals Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com