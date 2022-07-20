With 5.4% CAGR, Biosurfactants Market Size Worth USD 6.04 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global biosurfactants market Size is projected to reach USD 6.04 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 5.4% during forecast period 2022-2029 | Increasing Environmental Concerns & Rising Crude Oil Recovery Activities to Augment Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biosurfactants market size was USD 3.96 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.18 billion in 2022 to USD 6.04 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Biosurfactants Market, 2022-2029.” Factors, such as rising crude oil recovery activities, will increase the footprint of the market.

List of Key Players Profiled in this report are;

Jeneil (U.S.)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

AGAE Technologies (U.S.)

Glycosurf (U.S.)

Tensiogreen (U.S.)

Stepan Company (U.S.)

Holiferm (U.K.)





COVID-19 Impact

Lockdowns & Economic Backlashes to Negate Market Value During Forecast

The ongoing pandemic caused a negative impact on the market of biosurfactants as the coronavirus demonstrated various countries to be incapable of dealing with the economic coercion of a global pandemic. Various governments imposed nationwide lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus as global trade routes were halted and reallocated toward setting up extensive healthcare facilities. Disruptions in supply chains and volatility among raw material pricing further degraded the value of the market during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.96 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 6.04 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.4% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022- 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Jeneil (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), AGAE Technologies (U.S.), Glycosurf (U.S.), Tensiogreen (U.S.), Stepan Company (U.S.), Holiferm (U.K.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Report Coverage

The report highlights the crucial factors such as dominant players, products, and raw materials among others. Additionally, the study provides insights into ongoing market trends and future market advancements. Also, the report contains a wide range of factors that are expected to impact the market in a meaningful way.

Segments

Based on type

Lipopeptides

Glycolipids

Polymeric

phospholipids

By application

industrial and institutional cleaners

household cleaners

oil & petroleum

food processing

personal care

agrochemicals

In terms of geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Environmental Concerns & Rising Crude Oil Recovery Activities to Augment Growth

Factors such as rising consumption of surface-active agents in connection with the human population and actions in the form of detergents, toothpaste, and shampoos coupled with rising ecological issues existing in rivers, wastewater treatment facilities, and seas will boost the biosurfactants market growth during the forecast period. Advancements of technology for removing contamination coupled with a widening list of potential applications will increase the footprint of the market. Rising crude oil recovery activities will fuel the growth of the market.

However, hindrances in the production of biosurfactants will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights



Europe to Hold Dominance in Market During Forecast Period due to Rising Awareness About the Usage of Green Surfactant Alternatives

Europe dominated the global market in 2021 and occupied the largest biosurfactants market share, owing to the rising usage of industrial biotechnology coupled with increased awareness regarding green surfactants. Additionally, increasing legislation on the consumption of chemicals will increase the penetration of the market in the region.

North America will occupy a significant market share during the forecast period due to rising consumer preferences toward the negative impact of chemical surfactants post decomposition coupled with increased spending on wellbeing and hygiene. Rising demand from the petroleum & oil sector will increase the footprint of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Collaborative Strategies & Heavy R&D Activities to Enable Players to Exert Prominence

The sector of biosurfactants is concentrated with key industries such as Evonik Industries, AGAE Technologies, Jeneil, and Stepan Company dominating the market. These players are focused on adjusting their product prices and are often segmented by the characteristics of their products. For gaining a competitive edge over each other, players are increasing their market share by engaging in various strategies, such as mergers & collaborations, in a bid to promote additional sales. Other players are focused on investing heavily with their R&D departments to develop a higher degree of products.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biosurfactants-market-102761





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biosurfactants Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Biosurfactants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value/Volume) Glycolipids Rhamnolipids Trehalolipids Sophorolipids Lipopeptides Phospholipids Polymeric Others By Application (Value/Volume) Household Cleaners Industrial & Institutional Cleaners Food Processing Oil & Petroleum Personal Care Agrochemicals Others



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

June 2020: The Stepan Company announced acquiring the NatSurFact business of Logos Technologies LLC, a rhamnolipid that is generated from a wide range of renewables sources.





