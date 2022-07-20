Metal Injection Molding Market Size, Trends, Industry Outlook, Value and Analysis by 2022-2027

Metal Injection Molding Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Metal Injection Molding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global metal injection molding market reached a value of US$ 3.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.70% during 2022-2027. Metal injection molding assists in imparting a desired shape to molten metals. The binder and metal powder are added to the injection molding machine that injects the feed into the mold to attain the desired shape. This process is usually defined by high design flexibility and fast cycle times. It has replaced the traditional technology owing to the call for high-volume metal parts for automotive and military applications. This procedure is advantageous as it results in less wastage of raw materials, cost-effectiveness, and low production time. Electronic products produced using metal injection molding technology can be used in numerous applications due to their quick processing time, high-quality end-product, and the removal of secondary procedures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the critical processes of numerous companies worldwide. This, in turn, has adversely affected the metal injection molding market globally. The inadequacy in supply chain management and transportation of goods and services had a negative impact on the market’s growth. The worldwide lockdown disrupted many manufacturing and production units leading to losses and wastage of many metal injection molding products. There was a reduction in the sales of non-essential products amid the pandemic. This unexpected situation caused by the pandemic significantly impacted the market.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by material type and end use industry.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Metal Injection Molding Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is majorly driven by the growing requirement for cutting-edge shaping procedures for delivering complex metal structures. In line with this, the increasing demand for miniature metal parts for automation and aviation businesses is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid industrialization is positively influencing the demand for metal injection molding technology across the globe. Apart from this, the rising usage of the process for the production of firearms and aerospace components across various regions is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of the technology in the production of healthcare devices especially meant for advanced drug delivery and invasive surgeries is propelling the market. Besides this, the rising need to impart complex designs to high-performance materials in various end-use industries, such as automotive, medical, electronics, and defense and aerospace industries, is strengthening the market growth.

Key Players Included in Global Metal Injection Molding Market Research Report:

Amphenol Corporation

ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

ATW Companies Inc.

CMG Technologies

CN Innovations Ltd.

Dean Group International Ltd

Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG

Metal Powder Products LLC

Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG

Sintex a/s

Smith Metal Products and Tanfel Metal.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Soft Magnetic Material

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Medical and Orthodontics

Consumer Products

Firearms and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Metal Injection Molding Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Metal Injection Molding Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

