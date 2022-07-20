Metagenomics Sequencing Market Registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028 | Product & Services, Technology

Metagenomics Sequencing Market

Increase in advancements regarding DNA sequencing & rise in expansion of metagenomics sequencing applications drive the growth of metagenomics sequencing market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metagenomics Sequencing Market by Product and Services, Technology, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. Metagenomics is the study of genomes collectively in a microbial community. This process involves the cloning and analysis of genomes without culturing the organisms in the community. The metagenomics process is responsible for significant advances in microbial ecology, evolution, and diversity; This activity is now mainly involved in several research laboratories.

Increase in advancements regarding DNA sequencing and rise in expansion of metagenomics sequencing applications drive the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market. The metagenomics sequencing market growth is largely driven by factors such as significant applications of metagenomics in various fields, various initiatives and funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and decline in cost of sequencing.

The growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for drug discovery, clinical diagnostics and prevalence of genetic disorders. In addition, metagenomic technology makes it possible to study microbial communities as whole units, without the need to cultivate them. As noninvasiveness and genomic diversity serve as two major barriers to the advancement of environmental and clinical microbiology, metagenomics has gained tremendous traction among healthcare professionals and researchers. Advances in metagenomics sequencing technology are projected to increase growth opportunities for the metagenomics sequencing market.

COVID-19 Impact

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was recognized in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. This highly contagious disease, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from humans to humans. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in nationwide lockdowns, thereby impacting every industry vertical. According to the report of the United Nations Human Rights, the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened all the members of the society. As a result, health care systems are affected, and the effective delivery of medical care and treatment to all patients has become a challenge worldwide. The overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to remain positive for the metagenomics sequencing market

Key Market Segments

By product and service, the global metagenomics sequencing market is segmented into product and service type reagents and consumables, equipment and services. The services segment is categorized into analysis and data interpretation solutions and metagenomics sequencing services. Reagents and Consumables is expected to be the largest growing segment during the analysis period.

By technology, the global metagenomics sequencing market is segmented into shotgun metagenomics sequencing, 16S rRNA sequencing, whole genome sequencing & de novo assembly, and metatranscriptomics. The shotgun metagenomics sequencing segment is anticipated to be the largest growing segment during the analysis period, owing to the advantages offered by shotgun sequencing over other techniques of sequencing, and healthcare professionals, and the surge in number of metagenomics sequencing-based research activities.

By application, the global metagenomics sequencing market is segmented into environmental and environmental metagenomics, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, biofuels, industrial applications. The drug discovery segment is expected to be the largest growing segment during the analysis period.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period as the three major countries in North America considered in the report include the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America dominates the overall global metagenomics sequencing market and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period. Metagenomics applications in this region are attributed to the increased implementation of DNA sequencing. Additionally, rapid adoption of novel sequencing technologies in the region has increased its dominance. North America shift, driven by the acquisition of key players in this market, increase in product launches and product approvals, drives the growth of the market.

Key Benefits:

• A detailed quantitative analysis of the current global metagenomics sequencing market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• An in-depth metagenomics sequencing market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2021 to 2028, in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key Market Players

Major players that operate in this metagenomics sequencing market include BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Eurofins Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Macrogen Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Swift Biosciences Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

