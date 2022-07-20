Globiance will provide 1 TRILLION GBEX Tokens for Metaverser’s Play-to-Earn Rewards
Globiance is a banking and exchange platform complete with payment gateways, banking services, stablecoin, and a centralized and decentralized marketplace.HONG KONG, CHINA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globiance, the financial all-in-one platform, is making its entrance onto the virtual gaming stage with Metaverser - benefitting players and GBEX holders alike. This venture will introduce players to the Globiance Platform, while at the same time opening the Metaverser door to GBEX holders.
Globiance announces they will be contributing GBEX Tokens to Metaverser’s Play-to-Earn program. Globiance CEO Oliver la Rosa, has agreed to supply 1 TRILLION GBEX Tokens to Metaverser’s play-to-earn rewards program. Metaverser Players can now play-to-earn GBEX Tokens while playing the virtual game. Rewarding players with a power utility token like GBEX will help to build Blockchain foundations and increase intrinsic value and stability for both Metaverser players and GBEX Token holders.
GBEX is the utility power token of the Globiance Platform, used for transacting and many other features.
Metaverser has also allocated 15% of its total supply of MTVT tokens, for in-game incentives, which will be used to reward play-to-earn players. Metaverser plans to release a “How-to” video series, demonstrating how players can earn rewards, along with the various values assigned for completing challenges and leveling up. Visit metaverser.me for more details.
About GBEX Token
The GBEX Token is a Bank/Exchange utility token on the Globiance Platform. GBEX is a utility token designed to offer endless utility and benefits to GBEX holders. Users can use their Globiance debit-card or ‘GBEX tokens’ to go shopping, pay bills, buy/trade on the exchanges, withdraw FIAT and make transactions while earning GBEX token rewards.
GBEX is a deflationary token - making trades on the CEX or DEX (available on the Globiance Platform) keeps the total GBEX supply constantly burning and melting away - with every transaction. GBEX is built on the XDC network and Blockchain 4.0 (XDPoS 2.0) - one of the fastest most reliable networks available. Metaversers will reap the benefits from Playing-to-Earn, everytime they receive their GBEX tokens Rewards.
About Metaverser
Metaverser is a virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn income from different play-to-earn games. Metaverser offers play-to-learn missions and challenges. The game incorporates both the world-of-finance and gaming, providing gamers with opportunities to generate income while they play. Gamers have more control by adding real-world value to their online entertainment. Metaverser offers Virtual Reality technology, Free-to-Play, Games, Rent-to-play and more.
About Globiance
Globiance is a banking and exchange platform complete with payment gateways, banking services, and stablecoin, with a centralized and decentralized marketplace.
Globiance offers services for both corporate and retail customers from branches in 13 countries, servicing 5 continents—with more on the way. Users have access to crypto and fiat wallets in many currencies. The personal debit card is a convenient way to access crypto, shop, transact, and earn rewards. The Platform’s deflationary token – GBEX, is the house-token of Globiance.
Globiance is based on the XDC network (XinFin) Blockchain 4.0, which utilizes military-grade, secure software. It’s fast, and has minimal transaction confirmation times and low transaction fees. Globiance offers ISO20022 interoperability, and even forensic tools.
Visit globiance.com to learn more.
