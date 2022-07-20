Electromagnetic Shielding Market Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth Till 2030

Electromagnetic Shielding Market

Surge in usage of electronic devices across various end-use industries is a key driver for global electromagnetic shielding market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in usage of paints and coatings owing to rapid urbanization boosts the electromagnetic shielding market growth rate. Furthermore, widespread utilization of EMI shielding in consumer electronics also provides a boost to the market growth. In line with this, product manufacturers are using conductive coatings and paints that offer EMI shielding for non-metallic surfaces and plastics in smartphones and telecommunication, medical, and military devices. Apart from this, significant growth in the automotive industry also creates a positive impact on the market growth. EMI shielding is extensively used in the automotive industry in GPS navigation and infotainment systems, hands-free features, and Bluetooth devices to ensure minimal EMI and optimal performance of the equipment. Other factors, including various advancements in the 4G and 5G network technologies, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to minimize electromagnetic radiations in the environment, are projected to drive the market further.

Market Trends

Surge in Usage of Electronic Devices across Various End-use Industries is a Key Driver

Increase in demand for consumer electronics is expected to have a positive influence on the electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding market in the coming years. Use of electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials coupled with well-established methods and techniques are some of the major driving factors for the EMI shielding market. In addition, the rise in usage of different types of EMI shielding materials and technology in different application of automobile devices such as automatic sliding doors, keyless ignitions, remote starters, power seats and power windows among others is likely to have an encouraging impact on the EMI shielding market.

Rapid Digitalization and Industrialization in Various Asia-Pacific Countries also Helps with Market Expansion

Numerous electronics products manufacturing organizations across various regions, especially in India, China, Japan, and South Korea among others are witnessing significant growth due to the rise in spending on technological advanced EMI shielding technology. Therefore, the global electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding market is anticipated for a stable growth rate during the prediction period.

Increase in Usage of Paints and Coatings Owing to Rapid Urbanization Boosts Market Growth Rate

The conductive coatings & paints industry holds the largest market share as it provides EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces. Materials such as silver, nickel, graphite, silver-coated copper are used as fillers in conductive coatings and paints. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is a popular conductive coating application. A conductive shield is created around the casing by the conductive coating and paints and prevents EMI signal interfering with the control signals.

Top Key players

3M Company

Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

Dow Inc.

ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation)

Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International)

Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation)

PPG Industries

RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.)

Schaffner Holding AG

Tech-Etch Inc

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The unfavorable global effects of COVID-19 are already evident and had a big impact on the electromagnetic shielding market in 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency after the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019. The disease has spread in over 100 nations and resulted in massive deaths globally. Exports & imports, global manufacturing, tourism, and financial sectors have all been heavily damaged.

The downward pressure on the global economy, which had previously shown signs of improvement, has escalated once more. The outbreak of the virus has added danger factors to the international economy's already sluggish development. Many international groups have stated that the global economy is experiencing its most difficult moment since the financial crisis.

Since the pandemic, the restriction of imports and exports has affected the electromagnetic shielding market to a great extent as consumers’ consumption and demand patterns are changing amidst the pandemic.

