Companion Animal Health Market by Segmentation, Size, Top Companies and Industry Report 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Companion Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global companion animal health market reached a value of US$ 21.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.19 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.80% during 2022-2027. Companion animal health represents the regular monitoring of the health of animals to detect diseases and other conditions that can put their lives in danger if left untreated. It involves the development of therapeutic vaccines, anti-neoplastic drugs, monoclonal antibody therapies, genomic tests, digital technologies, etc. Animals, such as dogs, cats, equines, etc., are taken for health diagnostics. Companion animal health finds widespread applications in veterinary hospitals, clinics, in-house testing, point-of-care testing, etc.

Report Features Details:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by animal type, product and end user.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Companion Animal Health Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

Animal aging leads to a rise in the risk of obesity, osteoarthritis, tumors, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes mellitus, hepatic, renal diseases, etc., which is primarily driving the companion animal health market. Besides this, the rising awareness towards the One Health (OH) approach initiative, which recognizes that public health is connected with animal health and is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating utilization of animal-assisted therapy in various areas of human health care and the growing population of traditional companion animals, including dogs and cats, are also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the inflating number of pet parents across counties who are aware of the overall health and well-being of companion animals is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases across the globe is expected to bolster the companion animal health market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Companion Animal Health Market Research Report:

Agrolabo S.p.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Santé Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Indian Immunologicals Limited (National Dairy Development Board)

Merck & Co. Inc.

Norbrook Laboratories

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac and Zoetis Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Animal Type:

Dogs

Cats

Equine

Others

Breakup by Product:

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Others

Breakup by End User:

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Companion Animal Health Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Companion Animal Health Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

