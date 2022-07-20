Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Top Industry Players, Current Scenario & COVID-19 Impact | Forecast, 2027

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product, Application and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. Blood glucose monitoring helps diabetic patients make daily management decisions such as food intake, insulin dosage, and physical exercise. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) is a modern diabetes management practice, in which patients use a blood glucose meter to quickly check their glucose levels and provide an accurate measurement of capillary glucose concentration. SMBG technology uses test strips, lancets and blood glucose meters to achieve long-term glycemic control.

Increasing awareness of diabetes monitoring devices is expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, untapped markets for diabetes monitoring devices are expected to have high growth potential for expansion of the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market in the near future. The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to factors such as an increase in the incidence of diabetes and an increase in risk factors that lead to diabetes.

Technological advancements in the field of blood glucose monitoring devices and growth in the geriatric population are driving the growth of the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market. However, blood glucose monitoring devices do not measure blood glucose levels accurately and may give inaccurate results, which hinders market growth.

While growth in most self-monitoring blood glucose devices markets is slowing, the COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted various healthcare-related markets, one of which is self-monitoring blood glucose devices. It has been observed that diabetic patients are more likely to become seriously ill with the Covid-19 virus. In addition, the pandemic led to increased adoption of self-monitoring blood glucose devices for home settings to reduce the number of visits to hospitals and clinics. Self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is witnessing significant growth due to high demand for self-monitoring blood glucose devices.

Key Market Segments

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into test strips, lancets, and blood glucose meters. The applications covered in the study include 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, home settings, and diagnostic centers. Region wise, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of diabetes. Additionally, countries in the region, such as India and China, have the largest population of undiagnosed diabetics. Furthermore, the ever-evolving healthcare industry drives market growth in developing economies.

Key Benefits:

• A detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• Self-monitoring blood glucose devices market size and market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

• In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Market Players

• Abbott Laboratories

• Arkray, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen Ag

• Bionime Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Lifescan Ip Holdings, Llc (Platinum Equity)

• Phc Holdings Corporation

• Terumo Corporation

• Trividia Health, Inc. (Sinocare)

• Ypsomed Holding Ag

