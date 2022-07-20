Metagenomics Market Growimg At A CAGR of 16.8% from 2018 to 2024 | Industry Players, Growth Opportunity and Forecast

Allied Market Research

The DNA involved in the metagenomic analysis would be a representative of all cells in the sample and ideal for generation of genomic libraries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metagenomics Market by Product, Technology, Application and Region Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. Metagenomics includes studies that use sequencing technologies and bioinformatics tools to gain useful insights into the diversity of microbial communities and the interactions of microbes within the community.

Metagenomic technologies have made it possible to understand microbial ecology and the role of microbiology in global geochemical cycles through functional metagenomics. In addition, metagenomic studies have allowed researchers to explore greater microbial diversity, which has not been addressed with traditional microbiology methods.

DNA sequencing platforms have seen remarkable progress through technological development in recent years. They are extremely useful and beneficial compared to conventional technologies, such as reducing the number of pre-sequencing steps, ensuring sequence integrity with long reads (MB to GB) generated per run, and achieving high read accuracy. As DNA sequencing is largely associated with metagenomic studies, advancements in this field are set to drive market growth over the forecast period. In contrast, metagenomics is a relatively new concept that involves the analysis and elucidation of interactions between microbial communities, a lack of knowledge related to this area is expected to hinder market growth.

Key Market Segments

• Based on product, the global metagenomics market is categorized into instrument & software and consumable. The consumable segment accounted for a major share in the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. The instrument & software segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during 2018-2024, owing to the continuous evolution in the development of software packages and instruments utilized in the metagenomic studies.

• Based on application, the global metagenomics market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, and agriculture. The gut microbe characterization segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. Infectious disease diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing popularity of metagenomic technology among clinical researchers, which helps identify the bacterial pathogens responsible in many infectious diseases.

• Region-wise, the global metagenomics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the major contributor in terms of revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the considerable patient population base along with the continuously evolving healthcare infrastructure across countries in this region.

Key Benefits:

• In-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations of the global metagenomics market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• The quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of key segments of the industry is provided to understand the products and technologies of metagenomics used globally.

• The key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Players

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Enterome SA

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Illumina, Inc

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Swift Biosciences Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

