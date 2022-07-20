Organic Baby Food Market Revenue of $34,818.7 million by 2031 | Nestlé S.A., Hero Group, Amara Organics, Danone

Organic Baby Food

Rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food products, easy availability of organic baby food across popular sales channels drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic baby food market generated $8.71 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $34.81 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food products, easy availability of organic baby food across the popular sales channels,growing government initiatives,and increase in health consciousness among consumers drive the growth of the global organic baby food market. However, the high cost of organic food and beverage and certain government regulations for the approval of organic food and beverage limit market growth. Moreover, rise in investment of government and private investors in the organic baby food industry are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

During the initial phase of the pandemic, many industries have stopped their production. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the global supply chain is disrupted, which in turn resulted in shortage of raw materials across the globe. Due to these reasons, the global organic baby food market was impacted negatively.

However, as the world is getting back to normalcy, government entities are gradually relaxing regulations to sustain economic gains. In addition, actions to secure the availability of essential supplies will aid the market during the epidemic.

The report offers a detailed analysis of segments of the global organic baby food market based on product, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the prepared baby food segment accounted for the largest market share, garnering nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the dried baby food segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.2% by 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment lead the global organic baby food market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020. However, the pharmacies segment is anticipatedto grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America dominated the organic baby food market in 2020, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global organic baby food market analyzed in the research include Amara Organics, North Castle Partners, LLC., Abbott laboratories, Hero Group, Nestlé S.A., Plum organics, Danone, The Hein celestial group, HiPP, and Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

