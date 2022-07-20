Aluminum Cable Market Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast by 2030

Aluminum Cable Market

The rise in application of aluminum wire in various industries is expected to boost the demand for aluminum cable in the global aluminum cable market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in penetration of aluminum wire in lightweight vehicles is projected to benefit the aluminum cable market over the coming years. The demand for aluminum wire is significantly high in automotive and electrical industries. The aluminum wire is widely used in building electrical fittings, transformers, automotive, and electrical appliances. The high of aluminum wire is attributed to its high strength, lightweight, and casting. Excellent corrosion resistance and versatility in extrusion are other properties of aluminum wire, which boosts its demand across the globe. Copper wires act as a substitute and are less costly compared to aluminum wires owing to their properties, which includes high ductility, strength of fractures, and high electrical conductivity, which makes them desirable in various applications, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market and affect the price trend.

Aluminum Cable Market Trends

Increase in Demand in Automobile Sector Is A Key Factor for Market Growth

Sales of the global automotive market have risen in the recent years. Aluminum cables are particularly used in automobiles to reduce the vehicle weight to upsurge fuel economy. Manufacturers are now substituting steel frame with aluminum, which reduces the body weight without compromising on strength and carrying capacity of the vehicle. These products when used in automotive systems reduce the weight of wiring system, which saves weight and trim cost, which in turn boosts industry growth.

Industrialization and Urbanization Process in Developing Economies Boost Market.

The growing requirement of electricity and strong power distribution network in emerging economies such as China and India, are likely to benefit the aluminum wire market. The extensive demand from overhead power lines is expected to drive the growth of electrical grade in this segment. Aluminum cables also have increased demand from commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in Asia-Pacific

With increase in concern about the global carbon emission, countries are now shifting to eco-friendly modes of transportation. This includes electric and hybrid vehicles. The demand for the same is on a rise in Asia-Pacific. Owing to such rise in demand, more and more aluminum cables are required for the manufacturing purpose. Hence the market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Top Key Market Players

Harris Cyclery

Prysmian SpA

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Nexans

NKT Cables

ABB

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables Limited

Polycab Wires Pvt

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19’s unfavorable global effects are already evident, and had a big impact on the aluminum cable market in 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency after the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019. The disease has spread to over 100 nations and resulted in massive deaths globally. Exports & imports, global manufacturing, tourism, and financial sectors have all been heavily damaged.

The downward pressure on the global economy, which had previously shown signs of improvement, has escalated once more. The outbreak of the virus has added danger factors to the international economy's already sluggish development. Many international groups have stated that the global economy is experiencing its most difficult moment since the financial crisis.

Since the pandemic, the restriction of imports and exports has affected the aluminum cable market to a great extent as the consumers’ consumption and demand patterns are changing amidst the pandemic.

