In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the in-vehicle payment services market size is expected to grow from $3.08 billion in 2021 to $3.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The global in-vehicle payment service market size is expected to grow to $5.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The growing preference for contactless payments is significantly driving the in-vehicle payment services market growth.

Want To Learn More On The In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6444&type=smp

The in-vehicle payment services market consists of sales of in-vehicle payment services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that enable payments from the vehicles. In-vehicle payment services allow car owners to make purchases directly from their dashboards, eliminating the need for a smartphone or other device, as the vehicle handles the transactions.

Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the in-vehicle payment services market. Major companies operating in the in-vehicle payments market are focused on bringing advancements in technologies to strengthen their position.

Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Segments

The global in-vehicle payment services market is segmented:

By Mode of Payment: QR Code or RFID, App-Based or e-Wallet, Credit or Debit Card-Based, Others

By Form Factor: Embedded System, Tethered System, Integrated System

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Automated Guided Vehicles

By Application: Shopping, Gas or Charging Stations, Food and Beverages, Toll Collection, Parking, Others

By Geography: The global in-vehicle payment services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-vehicle-payment-services-global-market-report

In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides in-vehicle payment services global market overviews, in-vehicle payment services global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global in-vehicle payment services global market, in-vehicle payment services global market share, in-vehicle payment services market segmentation and geographies, in-vehicle payment services market players, in-vehicle payment services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The in-vehicle payment services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MasterCard, The Mercedes-Benz Group, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, Honda Global, Hyundai Motor Company, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Amazon, Google, International Business Machines Corporation, Telenav Inc, Xevo Inc, CarPay Diem Cerence Inc, and Gentex Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Payments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-payments-global-market-report

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-payment-technologies-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC