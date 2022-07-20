Beyond Ride provides Non- emergency medical transportation benefits in Olympia
Olympia, city, capital of Washington, U.S., seat (1852) of Thurston county, on Budd Inlet and Capitol Lake. Chosen as the territorial capital in 1853, Olympia developed port facilities and a lumber-based economy, augmented by oyster farming, dairying, brewing, and other industries.
Being unable to get places on time can be extremely frustrating. For those who are disabled, getting anywhere can feel like a huge obstacle. With non-emergency medical transport services, the once homebound individual can get back to keeping appointments, and keeping up with friends and hobbies.
According to a recent study, 40% of Americans faced various transportation barriers during the height of the pandemic. As a result, many are delayed in seeking medical care. Missing medical appointments opens up the possibility of more medical problems, and can allow any new medical issues to become full-on emergencies if not dealt with in a timely manner.
Beyond Ride's Non Emergency transportation service can keep folks on time and on-schedule with their doctor and Specialist appointment. They provide transportation for wheelchair patients, transportation for persons with disabilities, and transportation for the elderly. Beyond Ride has trained drivers to aid customers in getting where they need.
