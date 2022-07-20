Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,624 in the last 365 days.

Beyond Ride provides Non- emergency medical transportation benefits in Olympia

Beyond Ride Medical Transportation Service

Beyond Ride Medical Transportation Service

With non-emergency medical transport services, the once homebound individual can get back to keeping appointments, and keeping up with friends and hobbies.

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympia, city, capital of Washington, U.S., seat (1852) of Thurston county, on Budd Inlet and Capitol Lake. Chosen as the territorial capital in 1853, Olympia developed port facilities and a lumber-based economy, augmented by oyster farming, dairying, brewing, and other industries.

Being unable to get places on time can be extremely frustrating. For those who are disabled, getting anywhere can feel like a huge obstacle. With non-emergency medical transport services, the once homebound individual can get back to keeping appointments, and keeping up with friends and hobbies.

According to a recent study, 40% of Americans faced various transportation barriers during the height of the pandemic. As a result, many are delayed in seeking medical care. Missing medical appointments opens up the possibility of more medical problems, and can allow any new medical issues to become full-on emergencies if not dealt with in a timely manner.

Beyond Ride's Non Emergency transportation service can keep folks on time and on-schedule with their doctor and Specialist appointment. They provide transportation for wheelchair patients, transportation for persons with disabilities, and transportation for the elderly. Beyond Ride has trained drivers to aid customers in getting where they need.

Himesh Bhargo
BeyondRide
email us here

You just read:

Beyond Ride provides Non- emergency medical transportation benefits in Olympia

Distribution channels: Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.