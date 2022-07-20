Beyond Ride Is Striving To Make Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Accessible To People In Tacoma
TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tacoma is the county seat of Pierce County, Washington, United States. Tacoma is known to be the second most largest city in the Puget Sound area and the third-largest in Washington state. Tacoma also serves as the center of business activity for the South Sound region, which has a population more or less of 1million.
Transportation touches many aspects of a person’s life, appropriate and suitable transportation services are essential to healthy communities. Folks with unique medical conditions need access to services, but unfortunately medical programs don’t always provide transportation.
That’s where Beyond Ride comes in. It provides Non-emergency medical transportation services for individuals, including dual-eligible, low-income seniors and disabled users. Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) is an important benefit for people who seriously need immediate assistance getting to and from medical appointments.
Beyond Ride improves access to healthcare through technological advances. Its customer-focused initiatives create a comprehensive approach to providing efficient transportation while coordinating their provider network to know the needs of specific patients in Tacoma.
