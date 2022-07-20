Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,626 in the last 365 days.

Beyond Ride Is Striving To Make Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Accessible To People In Tacoma

Beyond Ride Medical Transportation Service

Beyond Ride Medical Transportation Service

Tacoma is the county seat of Pierce County, Washington, United States. Tacoma is known to be the second most largest city in the Puget Sound area

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tacoma is the county seat of Pierce County, Washington, United States. Tacoma is known to be the second most largest city in the Puget Sound area and the third-largest in Washington state. Tacoma also serves as the center of business activity for the South Sound region, which has a population more or less of 1million.

Transportation touches many aspects of a person’s life, appropriate and suitable transportation services are essential to healthy communities. Folks with unique medical conditions need access to services, but unfortunately medical programs don’t always provide transportation.

That’s where Beyond Ride comes in. It provides Non-emergency medical transportation services for individuals, including dual-eligible, low-income seniors and disabled users. Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) is an important benefit for people who seriously need immediate assistance getting to and from medical appointments.

Beyond Ride improves access to healthcare through technological advances. Its customer-focused initiatives create a comprehensive approach to providing efficient transportation while coordinating their provider network to know the needs of specific patients in Tacoma.

Himesh Bhargo
BeyondRide
email us here

You just read:

Beyond Ride Is Striving To Make Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Accessible To People In Tacoma

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.