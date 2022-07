Motor Vehicle Crash / Shaftsbury Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3002312

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 19th, 2022, at 1811 hours

STREET: E. Arlington Road

TOWN: Arlington, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jasper Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Guetti

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN/BICYLIST

OPERATOR: (Juvenile Name Withheld)

AGE: 13

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington

INJURIES: Head injury

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 19th, 2022, at approximately 1811 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a motor vehicle versus bicycle crash on E. Arlington Road near Jasper Lane in the Town of Arlington, VT. Initial investigation revealed that the operator of the motor vehicle, David Guetti, age 45, of Arlington, VT, was traveling northbound on E. Arlington Road when the bicyclist, (juvenile name withheld), rode into the roadway from Jasper Lane without stopping for oncoming traffic. The juvenile collided with David's vehicle, resulting in significant injuries. The juvenile was airlifted to the Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______ - Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

