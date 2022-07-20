Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,659 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA Crash - Stratton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B3002287                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury                                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2022 / 2307 hours

STREET: Stratton Arlington Rd

TOWN: Stratton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Knowlton Farm Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Boomer R. Walker

AGE: 41 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stratton VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash, head on into a tree on Stratton Arlington Rd. It was reported that nobody was with the vehicle. Investigation revealed the operator, Boomer Walker, was operating his truck when it veered off the right hand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a mailbox and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest head on into a tree. For an unknown reason, Walker left the scene and did not report the crash to any law enforcement agency. Walker did not wish to speak to State Police regarding the incident.

 

On July 19, 2022, Walker met with State Police and was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 30, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the Charge of Crash: Duty to Stop (Leaving the scene of a crash).

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 - 1000 hours

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA Crash - Stratton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.