Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA Crash - Stratton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3002287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 16, 2022 / 2307 hours
STREET: Stratton Arlington Rd
TOWN: Stratton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Knowlton Farm Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Boomer R. Walker
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stratton VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end damage
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash, head on into a tree on Stratton Arlington Rd. It was reported that nobody was with the vehicle. Investigation revealed the operator, Boomer Walker, was operating his truck when it veered off the right hand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a mailbox and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest head on into a tree. For an unknown reason, Walker left the scene and did not report the crash to any law enforcement agency. Walker did not wish to speak to State Police regarding the incident.
On July 19, 2022, Walker met with State Police and was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 30, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the Charge of Crash: Duty to Stop (Leaving the scene of a crash).
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 - 1000 hours