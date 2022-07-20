Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA Crash - Stratton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3002287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2022 / 2307 hours

STREET: Stratton Arlington Rd

TOWN: Stratton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Knowlton Farm Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Boomer R. Walker

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stratton VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash, head on into a tree on Stratton Arlington Rd. It was reported that nobody was with the vehicle. Investigation revealed the operator, Boomer Walker, was operating his truck when it veered off the right hand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a mailbox and coming to a position of uncontrolled rest head on into a tree. For an unknown reason, Walker left the scene and did not report the crash to any law enforcement agency. Walker did not wish to speak to State Police regarding the incident.

On July 19, 2022, Walker met with State Police and was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 30, 2022 at 1000 hours to answer to the Charge of Crash: Duty to Stop (Leaving the scene of a crash).

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 - 1000 hours