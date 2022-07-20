Global Glycol Ethers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Glycol Ethers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Glycol Ethers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the glycol ethers market size is expected to grow from $6.07 billion in 2021 to $6.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The global glycol ether market size is expected to reach $8.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Rapid growth in the personal care and cosmetic industry is expected to propel the glycol ethers market growth going forward.

The glycol ether market consists of sales of the glycol ethers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as solvents and stabilizers in a variety of personal, household, and industrial products. Glycol ethers are a large group of solvents that are colorless liquids with a higher boiling point, a slight odor, and a lower molecular weight compared to other solvents. The ether groups would introduce additional sites for hydrogen bonding with improved hydrophilic solubility performance.

Global Glycol Ethers Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the glycol ether market. Major companies operating in the glycol ethers sector are searching for strategic alliances to help them strengthen their position in the market.

Global Glycol Ethers Market Segments

By Type: E-Series, P-Series

By Application: Solvent, Anti-Icing, Hydraulic and Brake Fluid, Chemical Intermediates

By End-User: Paints and Coatings, Printing, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Adhesives, Others

By Geography: The global glycol ethers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Glycol Ethers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides glycol ethers global market overviews, glycol ethers global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global glycol ethers market, glycol ethers market share, glycol ethers global market segments and geographies, glycol ethers industry trends, glycol ethers market players, glycol ethers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The glycol ethers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Glycol Ethers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Dow Chemical Company, HanNong Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, INEOS Group Ltd, India Glycols Limited, Solvay SA, Shell Plc, Jiangsu Yida Chemical Co. Ltd, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Nippon Nyukazai Co. Ltd., Oxiteno, KH Neochem Co. Ltd, and Sasol Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

