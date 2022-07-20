Packetworx Strengthens PLDT Enterprise’s Offerings With IoT Partnership
PASIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packetworx, the country’s sole Internet of Things (IoT) network provider and social enterprise, partners with telco giant PLDT to expand the telco giant’s catalog of IoT offerings. By collaborating with the leading IoT enabler and developer, PLDT will further support the digital transformation of businesses, sectors, and the rest of its local community. With the data generated from IoT solutions, the country can gain a better footing towards a future powered by the Internet and progressive technological advancements.
The partnership strategically taps into the power of the Internet of Things as the groundwork for artificial intelligence and business analytics. In doing so, PLDT sets in motion a consistent stream of solutions for enterprise clients looking to improve operations and innovate existing offerings. This is crucial to the digital actualization that many companies aim for which are also customers of PLDT. Packetworx founder and CEO Arnold Bagabaldo views the partnership as the start of an efficient, productive, and sustainable transition of the country to IoT. Businesses and firms benefiting from the consortium’s IoT solutions will not just grow their value but also launch products that truly and effectively address today’s problems.
PLDT is constantly seeking opportunities with enthusiastic startups who offer promising solutions that improve the quality of Filipinos’ lives. It is worth noting that Packetworx was one of the successful finalists in PLDT and Smart’s 2021 Start Up Challenge, a boot camp and competition for emerging startups across the country.
About Packetworx
Packetworx is the leading enabler of IoT and the only IoT technology social enterprise in the Philippines. The company’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of IoT solutions to help the country transition towards an Internet-powered future. They do this by providing end-to-end IoT solutions, be it devices, network infrastructure, or cloud-based data visualization tools.
About PLDT
PLDT is the Philippines’ largest fully integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups–from fixed lines to wireless–PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone and fixed line and cellular networks.
Claudee Mae Melegrito
Claudee Mae Melegrito
