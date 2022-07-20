Urology Medical Lasers Market Profits From The Increasing Mergers And Acquisition Activities

Urology Medical Lasers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Urology Medical Lasers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the urology medical lasers market are increasingly opting for mergers and acquisitions to improve their product portfolio, strengthen their geographic presence and drive the urology medical lasers market growth. For example, in March 2021, Boston Scientific acquired the surgical business of Lumenis for $1.07 billion. The surgical division of Lumenis focuses on urology and otolaryngology. Lumenis has a long-standing collaboration with Boston Scientific, and the Lumenis urology laser range is already available in the United States and Japan. Boston Scientific will market these lasers and fibres, as well as Lumenis' otolaryngology laser portfolio, in all territories when the transaction is completed, and will add Lumenis' surgical personnel and surgical laser centre of excellence to its portfolio. Also, in May 2021, Olympus Corporation, acquired Medi-Tate, an Israeli Medical Device Company that develops and sells benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Olympus strengthens its position as a pioneer in the field of urological equipment by expanding its business line to include in-office treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). According to the urology medical lasers market analysis, the growth in merger and acquisition activities will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The global urology medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $0.91 billion in 2021 to $1.16 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.1%. The global urology medical lasers market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 and reach $1.51 billion in 2031.

The adoption of big data and artificial intelligence is an emerging trend in the urology medical lasers market. Recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) have had a significant impact on the healthcare industry. In urology, AI has been widely implemented to treat numerous urological disorders such as benign prostate hyperplasia, urothelial and prostate cancer and perform procedures in urolithiasis, pediatric urology, urogynecology, infertility, and reconstructive surgery. Improvements made in Big Data Analytics has raised expectations regarding the future of urology. Big data in healthcare relates to the digitally accumulated patient data collected from numerous sources including EHRs, medical imaging, and genomic sequencing, which helps in early diagnosis, treatment and management of various urological conditions.

Major players covered in the global urology medical lasers industry are Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Quanta System S.p.A.

TBRC’s urology medical lasers market report is segmented by laser type into holmium laser system, diode laser system, thulium laser system, others, by application into benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), urolithiasis, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), others, by end-user into hospitals, clinic, others.

Urology Medical Lasers Market 2022 – By Laser Type (Holmium Laser System, Diode Laser System, Thulium Laser System), By Application (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Urolithiasis, Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)), By End User (Hospitals, Clinic), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a urology medical lasers market overview, forecast urology medical lasers market size and growth for the whole market, urology medical lasers market segments, geographies, urology medical lasers market trends, urology medical lasers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

