Global Automotive Camera Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive camera market size is expected to grow to $12.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. An increase in the number of road fatalities is expected to propel the automotive camera industry growth going forward.

The automotive camera market consists of sales of automotive cameras by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to capture high-quality video and images to increase visibility and ensure driver safety. Automotive cameras are often implanted with cutting-edge computer vision algorithms for true machine vision systems, which can delay the vital data needed for driver assistance. These cameras are used to help the driver with easy parking, better performance, and quality to support customers for safer and more comfortable driving.

Global Automotive Camera Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend shaping the automotive camera market outlook. Major companies operating in the automotive camera market are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position in the market. For instance, in September 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH, a Germany-based engineering company, developed an AI camera for an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Ultrasound, radar, and video are among the technologies used for surround sensing. It combines a unique multi-path approach with artificial intelligence (AI) for object recognition that would make surround-sensing far more reliable and road traffic safer.

Global Automotive Camera Market Segments

The global automotive camera market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By View Type: Single View System, Multi Camera System

By Technology: Digital Cameras, Infrared Cameras, Thermal Cameras

By Application: Park Assist, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

By Geography: The global automotive camera market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive camera market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive camera market, automotive camera global market share, automotive camera global market segments and geographies, automotive camera market players, automotive camera market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive camera market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Continental Automotive, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Valeo, Aptiv, Magna International, Mobileye N.V., Omnivision, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Ficosa International SA, Basler AG, Autoliv Inc., Ricoh, and Garmin Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

