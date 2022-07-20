Stem Cell Therapy Market Players Collaborate To Gain Advantage In The Competitive Market

Stem Cell Therapy Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Stem Cell Therapy Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major companies operating in the stem cell therapy market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions for to sustain product innovation in the increasingly competitive market. The advantages of strategic partnerships include sharing of resources, expansion of distribution, and promotion of products. For instance, in June 2021, Catalent, a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company involved with gene therapies announced the acquisition of RheinCell Therapeutics, a company specializing in the GMP-compliant generation of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) and therapies, for an undisclosed amount.

The rapid increase in the aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of cancer cases and chronic diseases, contributing to the growth of the stem cell therapy market. The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. By 2030, the population aged 65 years and above is expected to reach approximately 70 million in the USA. By 2050, the percentage of senior citizens in Japan is expected to grow to 40%. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, about 60% of cancer cases occur in people 65 years or older, and 75% of deaths are caused by cancer in this stage. Thereby, it is considered that cancer is a disease of old age. According to the stem cell therapy industry analysis, the expected increase in the aging population suffering from cancer is expected to drive the market.

The global stem cell therapy market size is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2021 to $10.60 billion in 2026 at a rate of 21.4%. The global stem cell therapy market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 and reach $18.17 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global stem cell therapy industry are Smith & Nephew plc, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.

TBRC’s stem cell therapy market report is segmented by type into allogeneic stem cell therapy, autologous stem cell therapy, by cell source into adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cells, by application into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds & injuries, cancer, autoimmune disorders, others, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, research centers, others.

Stem Cell Therapy Market 2022 – By Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), By Cell Source (Adult Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders and Wounds & Injuries, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders), By End-Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Research Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a stem cell therapy market overview, forecast stem cell therapy market size and growth for the whole market, stem cell therapy market segments, geographies, stem cell therapy market trends, stem cell therapy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

