Global Functional Safety Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Functional Safety Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Functional Safety Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Functional Safety Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the functional safety market size is expected to grow from $4.67 billion in 2021 to $5.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The global functional safety market size is expected to grow to $6.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Rising demand for safety systems in the oil and gas industry is expected to propel the functional safety market growth going forward.

The functional safety market consists of sales of the functional safety components and services by-entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to automatically prevent and control dangerous failures when they occur. Functional safety is a component of a system's or equipment's overall safety, and it focuses on electronics and their accompanying software, which must respond to their inputs correctly and should also have predictable failure answers. Functional safety provides manufacturers the ability to operate closer to their margins with confidence in a well-defined functional safety environment.

Global Functional Safety Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the functional safety market. Major companies operating in the functional safety sector are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position.

Global Functional Safety Market Segments

The global functional safety market is segmented:

By Offering: Component, Service

By System: Emergency Shutdown System (ESD), Fire and Gas Monitoring System, High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS), Burner Management System (BMS), Turbomachinery Control (TMC)

By Industry: Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Water and Wastewater, Pharmaceuticals, Metal and Mining, Others

By Geography: The global functional safety market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., TUV Rheinland, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Intertek's, Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, DEKRA Group, and Balluff.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

