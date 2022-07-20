Global Biolubricants Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Biolubricants Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biolubricants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biolubricants market size is expected to grow from $2.52 billion in 2021 to $2.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The global bio-based lubricants market size is expected to grow to $3.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%. Increasing environmental awareness is expected to propel the biolubricants industry growth going forward.

The biolubricants market consists of sales of biolubricants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as an alternative lubricant for industrial and maintenance applications because of their superior inherent qualities. These are functional fluids made from vegetable oils and downstream esters. They are produced by using raw materials including rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, coconut oil, and animal fats and offer several advantages over conventionally used petroleum-based products. They are non-toxic, renewable, carbon-neutral, and environmentally friendly. They are also known as bio-lubes.

Global Biolubricants Market Trends

Product developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the biolubricants market. Major companies operating in the bio-lubricant market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position.

Global Biolubricants Market Segments

By Base Oil: Vegetable Oil, Animal Fat, Others

By Application: Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Chainsaw Oil, Mold Release Agents, Two-Cycle Engine Oils, Gear Oils, Greases, Others

By End-User: Industrial, Commercial Transport, Consumer Automobile, Others

By Geography: The global biolubricants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Biolubricants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biolubricants global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biolubricants market, biolubricants global market share, biolubricants market segmentation and geographies, biolubricants global market trends, biolubricants market players, biolubricants global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biolubricants market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biolubricants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Binol Biolubricants, British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ExxonMobil, Kluber Lubrication, Statoil Lubricants, Total SA, Castrol, HollyFrontier Corporation Millers Oils Ltd, Petronas Lubricant, Renewable Lubricants, and Solution Biogen Sdn Bhd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

